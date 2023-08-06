Hyperactivity Music – Open Air : No Sun No Fun Le Couvent Marseille, 6 août 2023, Marseille.

Hyperactivity Music – Open Air : No Sun No Fun Dimanche 6 août, 12h00 Le Couvent Entrée libre

| : No Sun No Fun

Dimanche 6 aout

12 -23

Ready ?

Regroupant une quarantaine d’artistes de la scène Jungle / Drum&bass des 4 coins de la planète et avec plus de 70 releases au compteur, Hyperactivity Music a rapidement gagné le support d’artistes majeurs de la scène D&B comme : Noisia, John B, Aphrodite, Dillinja, LTJ Bukem, Dj Marky, Zero T et bien plus encore…

Pour cette journée au Couvent, retrouvez les agitateurs du label + leurs invités de midi à 23h : Hip hop, Afrobeat, UK Bass, UK Garage, Bassline, Jungle & D&B au programme !

LINE UP / DJ & LIVE =

► DJ GROOVE SPARKZ (DMC FRENCH CHAMPION, Lyon)

www.soundcloud.com/groovesparkz

► BRK (Hyperactivity Music, Marseille)

www.soundcloud.com/brk-music

► BACON (Hyperactivity Music, Marseille)

www.soundcloud.com/baconbaconbaconbacon

► MATT TRACKER (Bass Jump Crew, Grenoble)

www.soundcloud.com/matt-tracker

► CANNONBAR (Disorder, Paris)

www.soundcloud.com/cannonball-jailbar

_____________________________________________________________

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-06T12:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-06T23:00:00+02:00

