Underground Weather (sortie de résidence) Le Couvent, 25 mai 2023, Marseille.

Underground Weather (sortie de résidence) Jeudi 25 mai, 20h30 Le Couvent

En résidence cette semaine au Couvent, Julien Philippon présentera jeudi un set live d’Underground Weather, projet à la croisée du trip hop, de la musique électronique, d’expérimentations sonores et de musique traditionnel d’Inde du nord (sitar).

_

Multi-instrumentiste, compositeur, et producteur, Julien PHILIPPON forge son style musical sous le nom de scène « Underground Weather ».

Il crée une musique oscillant entre le trip hop, la musique électronique, les expérimentations sonores et la musique traditionnel d’Inde du nord grâce à sa maîtrise du sitar. Le mélange harmonieux de ces univers changeants tisse une bande sonore singulière riche en variations qui se réinvente à chaque performance, laissant la place à l’improvisation sur scène en un mélange subtile de voix, de boucles électroniques, et de sitar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzJLlReh4qc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK4wU1sDO1M

https://soundcloud.com/undergroundweather/floating-mirrors

Le Couvent 52, rue Levat 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Underground Weather », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Sitar electronic and mix: Julien PHILIPPONnVideo : Julien BEAUMONTnhttps://soundcloud.com/undergroundweathernhttps://www.facebook.com/undergroundweather/nhttps://www.instagram.com/undergroundweatherofficialn#Sitar #triphop #electro #indianmusic #experimental », « type »: « video », « title »: « Underground Weather « Terriadeu00b0A » », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QzJLlReh4qc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzJLlReh4qc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgY2pguvOwEBrjo53RtcRmA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzJLlReh4qc »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Underground Weather », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Sitar electronic and mix: Julien PHILIPPONnVideo : Julien BEAUMONTnhttps://soundcloud.com/undergroundweathernhttps://www.facebook.com/undergroundweather/nhttps://www.instagram.com/undergroundweatherofficialn#Sitar #triphop #electro #indianmusic #experimental #Undergroundweather », « type »: « video », « title »: « Underground Weather « Floating Mirrors » », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iK4wU1sDO1M/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK4wU1sDO1M », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgY2pguvOwEBrjo53RtcRmA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK4wU1sDO1M »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Underground Weather », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « compositeur de musique trip hop/experimental/movie soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/@underground-weather », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Floating Mirrors by Underground Weather », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-C2kUIn9lRiIqtjVj-90mVYQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/undergroundweather/floating-mirrors », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/undergroundweather », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/undergroundweather/floating-mirrors »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-25T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-25T21:30:00+02:00

2023-05-25T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-05-25T21:30:00+02:00