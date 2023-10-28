Festival Rock-sur-meu 3è édition Le Confluent Montfort-sur-Meu, 28 octobre 2023, Montfort-sur-Meu.

Festival Rock-sur-meu 3è édition Samedi 28 octobre, 18h00 Le Confluent Prévente ici : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/hard-calling-records/evenements/festival-rock-sur-meu-3e-edition -> 8€ OU Sur place -> 10€

– ROCK-SUR-MEU 3è EDITION –

INFOS PRATIQUES :

Salle Le Confluent :

20 La Cotelais, 35160 Montfort-sur-Meu

Comment venir :

– En voiture : à 20 minutes de Rennes, 10 minutes de Bréal-sous-Montfort

– Gare de Montfort-sur-meu à 10 minutes à pied de la salle

– Ligne de car BreizhGo à 15 minutes à pied de la salle

– Possibilité de prendre le Bus Star n°53 direction La-Chapelle-Touharault, descendre à l’arrêt « ville-aux-Archers », puis 10 minutes en voiture

– Pensez au co-voiturage via le lien suivant : https://www.facebook.com/groups/418728453714982/

Prix :

8€ prévente

10€ sur place

Prévente ici : https://www.helloasso.com/…/festival-rock-sur-meu-3e…

Horaires :

Ouverture des portes 18h

Fermeture des portes 01h

Running Order à venir

Salle accessible aux personnes en situation de handicap

Restauration et bar sur place

Prévention auditive : bouchons d’oreilles gratuits sur place

PRESENTATION :

Hard Calling Records vous présente la 3è édition de son festival Rock-sur-meu qui se déroulera le samedi 28 octobre à la salle Le Confluent de Montfort-sur-meu!

Au programme, 5 groupes issus du territoire brétiliens : Clavicule (post-garage rock), Chouch’n Molotov (punk-hardcore), Atrium (folk-rock), Lone Reliefs (metal progressif) et Pepper Beef (rock alternatif).

L’association souhaite donc ravir tous les publics, des passionnées jusqu’aux néophytes curieux de découvrir différentes sonorités de la musique rock.

Entre deux concerts, le public pourra se restaurer (partenariat Le Fourneau des Si), partager un verre (partenariat Le Gazoline – Bar-concert), découvrir les stands des différents acteurs de la scène rock locale et se détendre autour d’une partie de palet !

Montfort Ville Rock !

PROGRAMMATION :

Clavicule (post-garage rock / Rennes) :

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Claviculeband

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifWFNjUjc7w

Chouch’n’Molotov (punk hardcore / Rennes) :

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Chouchenmolotov

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJJD-opk-bs

Atrium (folk-rock / Rennes) :

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/atriumrennes

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSbP6G7m2P0

Lone Reliefs (metal progressif / Rennes) :

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/lonereliefs

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFgRchFW-CM

Pepper Beef (rock alternatif / Rennes) :

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/pepperbeefband

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMbpdJWh_5s

Le Confluent 20 La Cotelais – 35160 Montfort-sur-Meu Montfort-sur-Meu 35160 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/hard-calling-records/evenements/festival-rock-sur-meu-3e-edition »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « hardcallingrecords@outlook.fr »}] [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/groups/418728453714982/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.helloasso.com/…/festival-rock-sur-meu-3e »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/Claviculeband »}, {« data »: {« author »: « _ Clavicule _ », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « From the album « Full Of Joy » released on March 10, 2023 by A Tant Ru00eaver Du Roi, Le Cu00e8pe Records and Ideal Crash LabelnnComposed and performed by ClaviculenRecorded in the studio La Double-Boite by Dimitri DupirenMixing and mastering : Dimitri DupirenImages, production and editing : Killian Eon nActors : Nolwenn & PaulinennFollow us ! nFB : https://www.facebook.com/Claviculeband/nIG : https://www.instagram.com/_clavicule_/nnBooking contacts :n- France/Suisse : Premier Jour Bookingn- Europe : Bullet SeednnPress contact : contact.thesedays@gmail.comnnall rights reservednu00a9ufe0fClaviculen2023″, « type »: « video », « title »: « CLAVICULE – Wilted Flowers (Official Clip) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ifWFNjUjc7w/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifWFNjUjc7w », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1TGDn1vS2k45tlrJC2nRTg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifWFNjUjc7w »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/Chouchenmolotov »}, {« data »: {« author »: « CHOUCH’N MOLOTOV », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « premier clip officiel des rennais de chouch’n molotov!morceau: ad vitam aeternam!nru00e9alisu00e9 et filmu00e9 par florent bianchi et yoann gannat production EVEYE!nprise son et mastering au studio camembert de manu des clu00e9bards:)nmerci a tout ceux et celle qui nous ont aidu00e9s de pres ou de loin pour la ru00e9alisation de ce clipnet a vous qui nous soutenez,merci ,sans vous on serait encore ndans notre cave !:)nrespect et milles merci pour votre soutien!nhttps://www.facebook.com/Chouchenmolotovnhttps://www.reverbnation.com/chouchnmolotov », « type »: « video », « title »: « CHOUCH’N’ MOLOTOV – AD VITAM AETERNAM(OFFICIAL VIDEO) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zJJD-opk-bs/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJJD-opk-bs », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE7YXzPtJT_WBZiUTtb1NqA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJJD-opk-bs »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/atriumrennes »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Radio Naoned », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « NAONED E LIVE ! nATRIUM zo tremenet dre studio Radio #Naoned ! Filmet ez eus bet un ton da reiu00f1 tau00f1va eus an eurvezh abadenn a vo skignet fenoz da 8e war Radio Naoned !nwww.radionaoned.bzh !nATRIUM est passu00e9 faire un tour au studio de #RadioNaoned ! Un morceau filmu00e9 pour vous donner un avant-gou00fbt de l’u00e9mission en live u00e0 retrouver ce soir u00e0 20h00 sur Radio Naoned !nwww.radionaoned.bzh ! », « type »: « video », « title »: « »NAONED E LIVE » : ATRIUM u2013 Broken Dolls », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RSbP6G7m2P0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSbP6G7m2P0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnoNfmRhtrDcmQp4cFrgCcg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSbP6G7m2P0 »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/lonereliefs »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Lone Reliefs », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « The Official Music Video for the song u201cAscenderu201d by Lone Reliefs. Taken from the EP « The Last Dawn ».nnListen to the full EP : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LA4KKAcXf4&t=579snnCREDITSnnDirector : Darya MargolinanAssistant Director : Ash Lang nDirector of Photography : Thu00e9o FouilletnCamera Assistant : Guillian BagorynElectrician : Ben LangeonStage Manager : Robin HulinenStage manager/Photographer : Lucile PoironnnEquipment Rental : MOVYnThanks to Thu00e9u00e2tre Dromesko & City of Saint-Jacques de la LandennMixed & Mastered by Thu00e9o Schroter at Resonance StudionnACTORSnnMain Actor : Romain BellecnShadow 1 : Alexis AdamnShadow 2 : Briagh MartinaisnShadow 3 : Tristan ColimardnnAlexis Adam – Guitars & VocalsnBriagh Martinais – Bass & VocalsnTristan Colimard – DrumsnnWritten & Performed by Lone ReliefsnnStream Lone Reliefs everywhere : https://linktr.ee/LoneReliefsnn? FOLLOW LONE RELIEFS ?nnBandcamp : https://lonereliefs.bandcamp.com/releasesnInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/lonereliefs/nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/LoneReliefsnTikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@lonereliefsnn#lonereliefs #ascender #metal #clip », « type »: « video », « title »: « Lone Reliefs – Ascender (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JFgRchFW-CM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFgRchFW-CM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOTfOS_rPOww8tEYK6pAJg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFgRchFW-CM »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/pepperbeefband »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Pepper Beef », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Pepper Beef « Chicken Balls »nnRu00e9alisation : Benjamin MontecotnMixage et Mastering : L’AteliernDesign des affiches : Robinson Plesse-Costa nnUn grand merci aux u00e9tablissements qui nous ont accueilli pour le tournage :nBar « Le Comptoir » u00e0 Hu00e9nonnBar « Le Penny Lane » u00e0 RennesnBar « Le Contre Temps » u00e0 MoncontournnMerci u00e0 la ville de Saint Alban pour nous avoir ouvert les portes de leur chapelle, et merci u00e0 la ville de Moncontour de nous avoir permis de tourner sur la place !nnEnfin un u00e9norme merci u00e0 tous les figurants qui sont venu u00e0 Moncontour et qui ont jouu00e9 le jeu u00e0 fond !n_____________________________nnCONTACTS:nMail: pepperbeefband@gmail.comnInstagram: @pepperbeefbandnFacebook: @pepperbeefbandnSoundcloud: @pepperbeefband », « type »: « video », « title »: « Pepper Beef – Chicken Balls [CLIP OFFICIEL] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qMbpdJWh_5s/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMbpdJWh_5s », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzsp7y218kGdJasKlfPTYQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMbpdJWh_5s »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-28T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T23:59:00+02:00

2023-10-28T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T23:59:00+02:00

rock punk

Hard Calling Records