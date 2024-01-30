Marc Ducret « Ici » Le Comptoir Fontenay-sous-Bois, 30 janvier 2024, Fontenay-sous-Bois.

Pendant le confinement, une idée s’est imposée : puisqu’il est pour l’instant impossible d’aller jouer LÀ-BAS, faisons de la musique ICI !

ICI la mer est toute proche, la rivière est soumise aux fluctuations de la marée, la lumière change sans cesse, les reflets varient à l’infini sur la vase découverte ou submergée, les saisons éclairent différemment ce petit coin de terre et d’eau…

C’est le paysage lui-même qui impose son rythme, ses silences et ses reflets, à la musique jouée en situation.

Avec :

Marc DUCRET (guitares, composition)

Fabrice MARTINEZ (trompette, bugle, trompette piccolo, tuba)

Christophe MONNIOT (saxophones alto, soprano, baryton)

Samuel BLASER (trombone)

https://youtu.be/tq0N4DBzb78

Soutien de la DRAC Île-de-France / Coproduction Seven Songs

Crédit photo : Sarah Lee

Le Comptoir Halle Roublot 95 rue Roublot 94120 Fontenay-sous-Bois Fontenay-sous-Bois 94120 Rigollots, Roublot, Carrières Val-de-Marne Île-de-France

2024-01-30T20:45:00+01:00 – 2024-01-30T23:00:00+01:00

Sarah Lee