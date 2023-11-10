Gnawa University Trio “On a tout Gombri” Le Comptoir Fontenay-sous-Bois, 10 novembre 2023, Fontenay-sous-Bois.

Aziz SAHMAOUI (mandole, gombri, percussions,chant)

Adhil MIRGHANI (percussions, chant)

Jean Baptiste FERRÉ (piano, clavier)

Quelle belle rencontre que celle d’Aziz Sahmaoui, l’un des fondateurs, leaders et compositeurs du groupe world des années 90 l’Orchestre National de Barbès (ONB). Après avoir sillonné le monde avec ce groupe phare, il fonde l’« University of Gnawa » réalisée par le producteur Martin Meissonnier.

Il nous propose ce soir des retrouvailles avec un autre membre de l’ONB, Jean-Baptiste Ferré, et le très délicat Adhil Mirghani aux percussions et au chant, pour nous faire découvrir l’âme de la musique gnawa à travers de nouvelles compositions laissant une belle place à l’improvisation.

