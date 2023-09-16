Trio Courtois Erdmann Fincker « Nothing else! » Le Comptoir Fontenay-sous-Bois, 16 septembre 2023, Fontenay-sous-Bois.

Trio Courtois Erdmann Fincker « Nothing else! » Samedi 16 septembre, 19h00 Le Comptoir Plein tarif : 18 €, Tarif web : 16 €,Tarif réduit : 14 €, Tarif -25 ans : 12 €, Carte pilier : 60 €, Tarif enfant -12 ans : 6 €, Pass solidaire ville de Fontenay-sous-Bois, Pass culture,Tarifs préférentiels abonnés aux structures culturelles de la ville

Après douze ans d’existence, quatre répertoires et quatre disques dont le célèbre Love of Life enregistré en Californie, une tournée aux États-Unis, des dizaines de concerts dans toute l’Europe, et toujours le même enthousiasme à se retrouver, le trio Courtois/Erdmann/Fincker a décidé de confronter son expérience commune et son évidente complicité à l’exercice de la musique totalement improvisée…

Un disque vient de sortir… Ça s’appelle NOTHING ELSE! et c’est juste merveilleusement beau !

Avec :

Vincent COURTOIS (violoncelle)

Daniel ERDMANN (saxophone ténor et soprano)

Robin FINCKER (saxophone ténor et clarinette)

https://youtu.be/jErZ9TRFFaI

Le Comptoir Halle Roublot 95 rue Roublot 94120 Fontenay-sous-Bois Fontenay-sous-Bois 94120 Rigollots, Roublot, Carrières Val-de-Marne Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.vostickets.fr/Billet?id=LE_COMPTOIR »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Vincent Courtois », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « La compagnie de l’imprevu 2019nnVincent Courtois Cello, compositionnDaniel Erdmann Tenor saxophonenRobin Fincker Clarinet nhttp://lacompagniedelimprevu.com/?page_id=2627nnRu00e9alisation Josselin Carru00e9nhttp://www.josselincarre.comnnDOP nRaphael PanniernCadrenOlivier CahnnPrise de son nMarie Clothide CherynMontage image nArthur RiffletnColoristenPierre BenestaunMixage nFrancois GueurcenProduction ExecutivenReadymade factorynFilmu00e9 au Thu00e9u00e2tre de Vanves – 2018nAvec lu2019aide de la Spedidam », « type »: « video », « title »: « LOVE OF LIFE « Martin Eden » by Vincent Courtois Daniel Erdmann Robin Fincker Fincker », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jErZ9TRFFaI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jErZ9TRFFaI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzTZO7nKN8jQJbLHouIl9eg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/jErZ9TRFFaI »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-16T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T22:00:00+02:00

2023-09-16T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T22:00:00+02:00

comptoir roublot

Christophe Charpenel