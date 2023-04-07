Mario Forte feat Adriano “DD” Tenorio “Big is the Beat – Bowless violin” Le Comptoir, 7 avril 2023, Fontenay-sous-Bois.

Mario Forte feat Adriano “DD” Tenorio “Big is the Beat – Bowless violin” Vendredi 7 avril, 20h45 Le Comptoir

Tarif plein 18€, Tarif réduit 14€, Tarif -25 ans 12€, Tarif enfant 6€, Tarif web 16€, Carte pilier 60€, valable un an, Tarif unique spectacle enfants 10€, Pass solidaire, Pass culture

Libre cours 2 Mario Forte handicap moteur mi

Le Comptoir Halle Roublot 95 rue Roublot 94120 Fontenay-sous-Bois Rigollots, Roublot, Carrières Fontenay-sous-Bois 94120 Val-de-Marne Île-de-France [{“data”: {“author”: “Mario Forte”, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Mario Forte & Sergio Krakowski “Big is the Beat”” live shooting @Studio42 – Brooklyn, NYC – May 2019. n| CREDITS | nMario Forte: violin, electronics, compositionnSergio Krakowski: Pandero percussion, electronics nnAlessio Romano: camerannProduced by “”Big Is the Beat”” / MFMG nmarioforte.com/bigisthebeatnu00a92019 – All rights reserved.””, “”type””: “”video””, “”title””: “”Big is the Beat – Mario Forte & Sergio Krakowski – NYC””, “”thumbnail_url””: “”https://i.ytimg.com/vi/V07zlKs4Hfc/maxresdefault.jpg””, “”version””: “”1.0″”, “”url””: “”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V07zlKs4Hfc””, “”thumbnail_height””: 720, “”author_url””: “”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD2qD0jB0VGqLws9_l2jpOg””, “”thumbnail_width””: 1280, “”options””: {“”_end””: {“”label””: “”End on””, “”placeholder””: “”ex.: 11, 1m10s””, “”value””: “”””}, “”_start””: {“”label””: “”Start from””, “”placeholder””: “”ex.: 11, 1m10s””, “”value””: “”””}, “”_cc_load_policy””: {“”label””: “”Closed captions””, “”value””: false}, “”click_to_play””: {“”label””: “”Hold load & play until clicked””, “”value””: false}}, “”html””: “”

Mario Forte a écumé les clubs de jazz new-yorkais les plus underground avec ce projet fou et unique en son genre par l’invention de sa “Bowless technic”. Il métamorphose son violon en une basse électrique et en un orchestre complet de percussionnistes qui font résonner une transe perpétuelle aux sonorités de ses origines : l’Afrique du Nord. Il sera accompagné de l’incroyable multipercussionniste brésilien Adriano “DD” Tenorio. Big is the Beat est un hommage à la pulsation, un assemblage de grooves sur lequel se développent un langage, et une danse, la vôtre. Avec :

Mario FORTE (violon)

Adriano “DD” TENORIO (percussions)

Andy NINVALLE (beatboxer, rap, danse) https://youtu.be/V07zlKs4Hfc

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-07T20:45:00+02:00

2023-04-07T23:00:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-sous-Bois, Val-de-Marne Autres Lieu Le Comptoir Adresse Halle Roublot 95 rue Roublot 94120 Fontenay-sous-Bois Rigollots, Roublot, Carrières Ville Fontenay-sous-Bois lieuville Le Comptoir Fontenay-sous-Bois Departement Val-de-Marne

Le Comptoir Fontenay-sous-Bois Val-de-Marne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/fontenay-sous-bois/

Mario Forte feat Adriano “DD” Tenorio “Big is the Beat – Bowless violin” Le Comptoir 2023-04-07 was last modified: by Mario Forte feat Adriano “DD” Tenorio “Big is the Beat – Bowless violin” Le Comptoir Le Comptoir 7 avril 2023 Fontenay-sous-Bois Le Comptoir Fontenay-sous-Bois

Fontenay-sous-Bois Val-de-Marne