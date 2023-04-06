Simone Le Comptoir, 6 avril 2023, Fontenay-sous-Bois.

Simone Jeudi 6 avril, 20h45 Le Comptoir

Tarif plein 18€, Tarif réduit 14€, Tarif -25 ans 12€, Tarif enfant 6€, Tarif web 16€, Carte pilier 60€, valable un an, Tarif unique spectacle enfants 10€, Pass solidaire, Pass culture

Résidence / Création musiques actuelles handicap moteur mi

Le Comptoir Halle Roublot 95 rue Roublot 94120 Fontenay-sous-Bois Rigollots, Roublot, Carrières Fontenay-sous-Bois 94120 Val-de-Marne Île-de-France [{“data”: {“author”: “Simone “, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Sophie Bernado / Basson, claviers, voix, Composition, textes. nSu00e9verine Morfin / Alto, voix, composition. nTatiana Paris / Guitare, voix, composition, textes.nMathieu Penot / Batterie, claviers. nHugo Hu00e9ru00e9dia / Son en alternance avec Celine Grangey. nnEnregistru00e9 live u00e0 la Casa Musicale u00e0 Perpignan dans le cadre de Jazzu00e8bre.nFilmu00e9 par LA SEQUENCE , Meryl Estragnat et Marion Bertault. nnProduction gArden, Lazu00e8de et CCPROD.”, “type”: “video”, “title”: “S I M O N E / Teaser”, “thumbnail_url”: “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KdLdcvOyxAQ/maxresdefault.jpg”, “version”: “1.0”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdLdcvOyxAQ”, “thumbnail_height”: 720, “author_url”: “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTB1lb-zbX0UIbelo4dEt8g”, “thumbnail_width”: 1280, “options”: {“_end”: {“label”: “End on”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_start”: {“label”: “Start from”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_cc_load_policy”: {“label”: “Closed captions”, “value”: false}, “click_to_play”: {“label”: “Hold load & play until clicked”, “value”: false}}, “html”: “

https://youtu.be/KdLdcvOyxAQ

