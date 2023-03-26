Trio Sylvain Ransy + Senny Camara trio Le Comptoir Fontenay-sous-Bois
Entrée libre mais réservation vivement conseillée
Brunch dans le cadre de la semaine contre le racisme handicap moteur mi
Le Comptoir Halle Roublot 95 rue Roublot 94120 Fontenay-sous-Bois Rigollots, Roublot, Carrières Fontenay-sous-Bois 94120 Val-de-Marne Île-de-France

SENNY CAMARA – Boolo (Clip officiel)

Senny Camara : Chant & Kora 
Pierre Yves Le Jeune : Contrebasse 
Thierry Fournel : Guitare 
Bakary Diarra : Balafon 
Honoré Kouadio : Percussions 

Lyrics (wolof):

Kéléya maniy néé
Diougouya maniy néé
Kéléya maniy néé

Hééééééé kay lén niou boolon
Kéléya maniy néé
Diougouya maniy néé
Kéléya maniy néé
Hééééééé
Kay lén niou boolon
Boul di dox ci souma kanam
Boul di dox ci souma ganaw
Nanou anda ndo dox bok yone wy léé
Moodi sounou doléé

Dieumeuleu diangue ci sa morom
Ame setlou ak dégue dégueu ci sa morom
Sa morom térré laan
Keup kou Yalla sak sak na sa walleu

Xol lenn ni ma Yalla bindéé
Boukoul ak nila Yalla bindéé
Ak keulé nou ko Yalla bindéé
Bokoul ak nila Yalla bindéé

Kéléya maniy néé
Diougouya maniy néé
Kéléya maniy néé

Hééééééé kay lén niou boolon
Déél ballou téy ballé
Diélélé waxou sheytan
Déél ballou téy ballé
Diélélé waxou sheytan
Bo xamé danguay xamlé
Ko wéét nga wéétali kon
Yow mba diam nga yendon
Yow mba diam nga fananéé

Kéléya maniy néé
Diougouya maniy néé
Kéléya maniy néé

Hééééééé kay lén niou boon
Loloy sounou doléé
Hééé kay lén niou boolon
Boolo loy sou nou doléé

Hééééééé kay lén niou boolon

Loloy sounou doléé
Kay lene niou dioubo loloy sou dollen
Xolene nouma yalla binde ak keuke nouko yalla binden
Bokoniou niniou yalla binben
Stéphane Belloirs