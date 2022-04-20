LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 20 avril 2022, Labège.

LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION
Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, le mercredi 20 avril à 09:00

Sur inscription
Tout savoir sur le CPF

Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-04-20T09:00:00 2022-04-20T10:30:00