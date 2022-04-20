LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne

Labège

LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 20 avril 2022, Labège. LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION

Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, le mercredi 20 avril à 09:00 Sur inscription

Tout savoir sur le CPF Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-04-20T09:00:00 2022-04-20T10:30:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Labège Autres Lieu Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Adresse Village d'entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Ville Labège lieuville Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Departement Haute-Garonne

Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/labege/

LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval 2022-04-20 was last modified: by LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval 20 avril 2022 Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Labège

Labège Haute-Garonne