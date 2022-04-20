LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège
LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 20 avril 2022, Labège.
LE COMPTE PERSONNEL DE FORMATION
Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, le mercredi 20 avril à 09:00
Sur inscription
Tout savoir sur le CPF
Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-04-20T09:00:00 2022-04-20T10:30:00