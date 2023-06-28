Concert de Simon Kempston pour le Folk Club de Cahors avec du Folk contemporain Le Château de Labastide Marnhac Labastide-Marnhac, 28 juin 2023, Labastide-Marnhac.

Labastide-Marnhac,Lot

Concert de Simon Kempston le mercredi 28 Juin à Cahors.

Il est « l’un des meilleurs auteurs-compositeurs d’Écosse » (The Sunday Herald), un compositeur et un guitariste fingerstyle de premier plan basé à Édimbourg, en Écosse.

Les réservations sont vivement recommandées, soit par mail à folkclubcahors@gmail.com, soit par téléphone au 06 86 06 85 83..

2023-06-28 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-28 . 10 EUR.

Le Château de Labastide Marnhac

Labastide-Marnhac 46090 Lot Occitanie



Simon Kempston concert on Wednesday June 28 in Cahors.

He is « one of Scotland’s finest songwriters » (The Sunday Herald), a leading composer and fingerstyle guitarist based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Reservations are highly recommended, either by e-mail at folkclubcahors@gmail.com, or by telephone on 06 86 06 85 83.

Concierto de Simon Kempston el miércoles 28 de junio en Cahors.

Es « uno de los mejores cantautores de Escocia » (The Sunday Herald), un destacado compositor y guitarrista fingerstyle afincado en Edimburgo, Escocia.

Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar por correo electrónico (folkclubcahors@gmail.com) o por teléfono (06 86 06 85 83).

Konzert von Simon Kempston am Mittwoch, den 28. Juni in Cahors.

Er ist « einer der besten Songwriter Schottlands » (The Sunday Herald), ein führender Komponist und Fingerstyle-Gitarrist mit Sitz in Edinburgh, Schottland.

Reservierungen werden dringend empfohlen, entweder per E-Mail an folkclubcahors@gmail.com oder telefonisch unter 06 86 06 85 83.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot