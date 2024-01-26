MTL CONNEXION + COLLECTIF CONTEST Le Chapiteau Marseille, vendredi 26 janvier 2024.

MTL CONNEXION + COLLECTIF CONTEST ♫♫♫ Vendredi 26 janvier, 22h00 Le Chapiteau A partir de 5,59€

► From House to Techno (en passant par la DUB)

► 22h 04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie 7€ https://shotgun.live/events/mtl-connexion-collectif-contest

Ce vendredi, on rouvre les portes de notre cher Chapiteau pour une saison qui promet d’être légendaire (et on pèse nos mots !)

Pour la première de la saison, une double programmation. Des DJ incroyables de Marseille et de Montréal se rencontrent pour une fusion House, Dub House, Breaks, Dub techno et Techno.

CLUB :

Nouvel appel pour le vol MTL13 en provenance de Montréal et à destination de Marseille.

Après la venue de Pascale Project, c’est au tour de Mok-T et DJIMA d’arriver dans le club du Chapiteau.

Connexions transatlantiques, de la Belle Province à la cité phocéenne

MINI-CLUB :

Osm’oz & Turbot Sound

Et dans le Mini-Club, un petit air de mystère avec nos collectifs qui vont se donner à fond pour vous en mettre plein les oreilles. Une battle de son qui va vous faire danser jusqu’à ce que vos pieds demandent grâce.

Mettez ton baskets les plus confortables, car on va tester la résistance du dancefloor !

— LINE UP —

MOK-T

https://soundcloud.com/mok-t

DJIMA (live)

https://soundcloud.com/yo-djima

BWI-BWI

https://soundcloud.com/bwi-bwi

Osm’oz

https://on.soundcloud.com/XFZhHx87RHmQgdvz8

https://on.soundcloud.com/Js2EcMktTKqn31LU9

https://on.soundcloud.com/2DUe3Z84JMti4Wfn7

Turbot Sound

https://on.soundcloud.com/kjM1r

https://on.soundcloud.com/gvnPb

https://on.soundcloud.com/9ubTw

https://on.soundcloud.com/Py4Zm

——— INFOS PRATIQUES ——-

BILLETTERIE https://shotgun.live/events/mtl-connexion-collectif-contest

PRE-VENTE ABONNE SHOTGUN 5e + frais de loc

PRE-VENTE 7e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE 12e

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

