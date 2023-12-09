LE CHAPITEAU X MINUIT RAPIDE Le Chapiteau Marseille, 9 décembre 2023, Marseille.

► Techno, Trance, Ghetto, Break

► 21h30 – 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Entrée gratuite avant 23h

Le label et collectif marseillais revient fort avec un line up quatre étoiles, en commençant par celui qu’on ne présente plus Von Riu, membre fondateur du label Jerry Horny, suivi d’Ann Mysochka, Dj Ukrainienne et résidente à Lyl Radio aux influences electro et break, et pour finir les 3 Dj et producteurs, résidents de Minuit Rapide, VOST, Dario & Racing Nokia.

— LINE UP —

️ VON RIU

https://soundcloud.com/vonriu

️ ANN MYSOCHKA

https://soundcloud.com/ann-mysochka

️ VOST – (Minuit Rapide)

https://soundcloud.com/vost-adm

️ DARIO – (Minuit Rapide)

https://soundcloud.com/dario-rorschak

️ RACING NOKIA – (Minuit Rapide)

https://soundcloud.com/racingnokia

21h30 : Ouverture des portes et début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

AVANT 23H : Entrée gratuite (il faudra prendre un billet gratuit via Shotgun à l’entrée – sans limite)

EARLY – ENTRÉE À TOUT MOMENT : 5e + frais de loc

LATE – ENTRÉE À TOUT MOMENT : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮️ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

