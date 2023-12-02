SUNRAVE CIRCUS ACT IV Le Chapiteau Marseille, 2 décembre 2023, Marseille.

► SUNRAVE CIRCUS || ACTE 4

► 21h30 – 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Venez Venez les enfants, pour la dernière rave de l’année au bon vieux Chapiteau !

Vous avez un peux froid les petits, ne vous inquiétez pas, papa SUNRAVE est la pour vous réchauffez les miches à bonne dose de tisane Techno.

Au programme agréable House tropique banane, puis montée crescendo pour finir sur notre habituel Tribe & Hard Techno

Et en petit cadeau de fin d’année, on a décidé de redécorer entièrement le chapiteau pour votre plus grand plaisir

— LINE UP —

[GUEST] – CHAISE (Mirage)

https://soundcloud.com/cha…/chaise-danse-avec-les-corbeaux

[GUEST] – METRO BOULOT DODO (Mollo Mollo)

https://soundcloud.com/mollo-mollo-183160799/mav-2023-05-12

[GUEST] – HADICK (Mollo Mollo)

https://soundcloud.com/mouadmful/hadik-le-set-du-dimanche

[GUEST] – K-RIBOU (Mollo Mollo)

https://soundcloud.com/mol…/k-ribou-minimale-house-electro

[GUEST] – P2 (POUPY CON’EXION)

https://soundcloud.com/p2_musik

– FEREDOR (sunrave) – House / Disco House

https://soundcloud.com/alphabetproject

– PHENO (sunrave) – Hard Techno / Rave / Tribe

https://soundcloud.com/sunrave-radio/sr-pdcst-01-pheno

– M0NOXX – Techno / Hard Techno

https://soundcloud.com/m0noxx/m0noxx-interstellaire

Conseil des anciens : prend ta place dès maintenant pour éviter de te faire recal le JOUR-J et entendre des : « mais groooooos, c’était incrrrrr, t’as raaaaté »

C’est plaisir, c’est cadeau, c’est bonheur.

SUNRAVE pour vous vi-ssert

21h30 : Ouverture des portes & Début des DJ sets

23h30 : Ouverture du mini club

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

AVANT 23H : GRATUIT (il faudra prendre un billet gratuit via Shotgun à l’entrée – sans limite)

A TOUTE HEURE : 5e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

On prend soin de soi et des autres

► La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

► Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

► L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

► PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

