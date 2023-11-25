RAVE RECORDS Le Chapiteau Marseille, 25 novembre 2023, Marseille.

RAVE RECORDS Samedi 25 novembre, 21h30 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► House to Hard Techno

► 21h30 – 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Entrée gratuite avant 23h : https://shotgun.live/events/rave-records

Sous le chapiteau, avec Rave Records les platines s’emballent et les vibes s’accordent comme une mélodie parfaite.

Ils déchaînent les décibels, transformant le bordel en bpm.

Ils font vibrer l’air, chaque tempo est une invitation à l’extase, une plongée dans l’univers survolté de la rave.

Les platines vibrent, les corps s’animent, et la musique prend le contrôle.

Les beats percutent, l’énergie électrise, c’est là que la fête prend vie.

— LINE UP —

⚡ PICCOLØ

https://soundcloud.com/piccolo-techno

⚡ GTRN

https://soundcloud.com/guillaume-trn-9784341

⚡ GUIREC

https://soundcloud.com/guirec-quintin

⚡ K001 (ENTER THE RAVE COLLECTIF) & FRIENDS

——

21h30 : Ouverture des portes et début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——

BILLETTERIE : https://shotgun.live/events/rave-records

AVANT 23H : Entrée gratuite (il faudra prendre un billet gratuit via Shotgun à l’entrée – sans limite)

EARLY – ENTRÉE À TOUT MOMENT : 5e + frais de loc

LATE – ENTRÉE À TOUT MOMENT : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮️ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

