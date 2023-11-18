GROOVIN’ CARPET BY TEPPISH PEOPLE, ZENIT’ & BEWONDER Le Chapiteau Marseille, 18 novembre 2023, Marseille.

GROOVIN’ CARPET BY TEPPISH PEOPLE, ZENIT’ & BEWONDER Samedi 18 novembre, 21h30 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► Downtempo to Midtempo / pitch down for more groove

► 21h30- 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Laisse tes soucis derrière, enlève tes chaussures et viens danser avec nous!

Teppish People débarquent au Chap’ avec leurs tapis magiques. Pourquoi magiques ? Ils sont guidés au rythme de leurs langoureuses basses, des kicks percutants de Be Wonder et par le live solaire de Yammāʾ Rabbā.

*** Organic House / Downtempo / Midtempo / Groovy House / Indie / Techno Minimal / Psytech ***

Ces trois collectifs se rejoignent pour créer une expérience transcendantale, ça va secouer, alors un conseil : accrochez vous au franges …

Pitch down !!!!

— LINE UP —

– Pedro Sofa (Teppish People) – Organic house / Downtempo

https://soundcloud.com/teppi…/bb-la-fiesta-2023-pedro-sofa

Pedro Sofa, l’énergie catalane de la flûte ! Le chamane dopaminergique vous fera passer du sofa au dancefloor en alternant entre chill rave et organic house aux saveurs des quatre coins du globe. Laissez-vous emporter par sa musique enflammée et entraînante !

– Herbachat (Teppish People) – Downtempo to techno

https://soundcloud.com/teppish-people/bb-la-fiesta-herbachat

Des rythmes frénétiques rythmés par des instruments venus de tous horizons et des voix envoûtantes, sans oublier les gros synthés, le tout sur fond de house techno, voici le mix à découvrir avec Herbachat.

– Komorebi (Teppish People) – Midtempo

https://soundcloud.com/teppish-people/bb-la-fiesta-komorebi

Komorebi maîtrise l’art de fusionner techno et midtempo, créant un voyage musical envoûtant. Les basses puissantes vibrent dans l’air, secouant votre corps au rythme effréné des mélodies envoûtantes. Abandonnez-vous et laissez-vous envahir par cette symphonie enivrante.

– Mino (Teppish People) – Slow tek / Indie

https://soundcloud.com/minoropes/satisfaction-summer

Élevé dans la culture hip hop et dub, c’est sans hésitation que Mino se tourne vers un style gras et lent en revisitant les tubes des années 2000. Rafraîchissant des plaisirs coupables pour laissez vos inhibitions de côté !

️ – Yammāʾ Rabbā (Zenit) – Hybrid Downtempo and Psytechno live project

https://soundcloud.com/yamma-rabba/live-trailer

Influencé par les musiques vernaculaires et la musique Techno, le duo français Yammāʾ Rabbā puise son inspiration de voyages et d’expériences festives. De la Downtempo à la Techno Psychédélique, les Live Sets de Yammā Rabbā évoluent à chaque représentation pour rendre le moment plus unique encore.

– MadkeN (Bewonder) – Bouncy House, Minimal Techno & Psytechno

https://soundcloud.com/madken_music/bkcast-inthemiddleof115

Son style, aux fortes influences allemandes, oscille entre Techno Minimale, Psytech et Groovy House. Deux certitudes avec lui : Les lignes de basses seront saturées, et le groove sera omniprésent dans ses sélections, pour un maximum de plaisir

auditif.

– Chakruy (Bewonder) – Cosmic Techno, Minimal Techno & Psytechno

https://www.mixcloud.com/chakruymusic/why-not

Artiste autodidacte originaire de Colombie, Chakruy arrive en Europe en 2018, et s’imprègne rapidement de la culture locale. Ses influences musicales éclectiques fait que son style se définirait comme une electro minimaliste et progressive qui fait voyager les esprits.

– Tadhana (Bewonder) – Bouncy & Groovy Downtempo

https://soundcloud.com/…/tadhana…/s-aPjYIVHp1y2?

Originaire d’Italie, son style s’est tout d’abord forgé dans la culture underground romaine. Arrivée depuis 1 an à Nantes, elle s’est initiée aux platines à la suite de nombreux voyages en terre allemande, pour vous proposer une Downtempo Deep, Groovy et Bouncy à souhait.

——–

21h30 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——–

AVANT 23H : Entrée gratuite (il faudra prendre un billet gratuit via Shotgun à l’entrée – sans limite)

EARLY – A TOUTE HEURE : 5e + frais de loc

LATE – A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

———

On prend soin les un·es des autres

La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-18T21:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-19T04:00:00+01:00

