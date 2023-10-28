MICROTEUF BY MICROCLIMAT Le Chapiteau Marseille, 28 octobre 2023, Marseille.

MICROTEUF BY MICROCLIMAT Samedi 28 octobre, 21h30 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► From tek house to techno

► 21.30 – 04.00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie à partir de 0e : https://shotgun.live/events/microteuf-by-microclimat…

Et oui ! L’armée du love de Microclimat revient à Marseille avec la Microteuf qui s’annonce MAXIII !

Ils nous avaient manqué

À Paris on ne les présente plus, Microclimat c’est un projet de fête libre qui a connu une centaine d’éditions depuis sa création en 2012, organisées dans des parcs, forêts, patinoires, quais, souterrains, friches, bateaux, clubs …

Il ont concocté une line up de zinzin et ramènent des pépites Allemandes et Françaises, de Paris à Marseille et on a beaucoup trop haaate

Danton Eeprom – ( live )

https://soundcloud.com/danton-eeprom

C’est la star de la soirée. Il s’est fait connaître il y a une quinzaine d’années avec le tube de house cotonneuse « Confessions of an english opium eater ». Il tourne depuis dans les plus grands festivals et clubs européens. Il se produira en live.

Matildoutz

https://soundcloud.com/matildoutz-paris

Cette excellente dj, nouvelle arrivée à Marseille, tourne un peu partout en France et en Allemagne avec sa down tempo appuyée puissamment hypnotique.

Julian Schraven

https://on.soundcloud.com/DxspSQ6Kjh1y1zyc7

Ce producteur originaire de Cologne joue un live de minimale aux basses profondes typiquement allemandes.

François de la Pampa

https://soundcloud.com/francoisdelapampa

Ce dj du collectif Microclimat mixe aussi bien de la deep house que de la techno appuyée.

– Antoine Calvino (Microclimat) tricky techno

https://soundcloud.com/antoinecalvino/dirty-booty-mix

Le boss du collectif parisien Microclimat qui organise la soirée se balade entre dark disco et techno tordue.

——-

21h30 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——-

AVANT 23H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

EARLY – A TOUTE HEURE : 5e + frais de loc

LATE – A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES :

si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et

arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de

précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

On prend soin les un·es des autres

La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas

déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…),

qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste

(…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne

ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression /

harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne

présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de

prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizza, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Le Chapiteau 38 Traverse Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/microteuf-by-microclimat »}] [{« link »: « https://shotgun.live/events/microteuf-by-microclimat »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Danton Eeprom », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Doing things by the book has never been Danton’s forte. That might be the reason why the London-based Frenchman’s path is so atypical, it’s probably why he has never committed to a specific style or », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Danton Eeprom », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000234429315-md9if6-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/danton-eeprom », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/danton-eeprom », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/danton-eeprom »}, {« data »: {« author »: « matildoutz », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « * * * G i G * * * ud83dudd1c UPCOMING 15/09/23: RAEVE (Lausanne.Sw) 23/09/23: La Glitzer (Charleval.Fr) 30/09/23: Hu00e2vre de perche (Dijon-Fr) 28/10/23: Microclimat @ LeChapiteau (Marseille.FR) ud83dudd19 PAST 26/ », « type »: « rich », « title »: « matildoutz », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-64wWak1V5xCTy6Gu-Y8JUIw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/matildoutz-paris », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/matildoutz-paris », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/matildoutz-paris »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Julian Schraven », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Here it finally is: My very first liveset. Honored to be the closing act on sunday night, I felt so excited to perform it at my beloved Zugvu00f8gel Festival homebase. With so many well known faces all around me, this incredible and intense experience was one I wonu00b4t forget that fast.nnEnjoy the ride and let me know, wether you like it. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Julian Schraven live at Zugvu00f8gel Festival 2023 by Julian Schraven », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-2KlUYhyXPnJSdOde-MCYsLg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jlnschrvn/live-at-zugvoegel-festival-2023?ref=clipboard&p=i&c=1&si=15ADAA89D800462295782DE3A80A8607&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jlnschrvn », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/DxspSQ6Kjh1y1zyc7 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Franu00e7ois de la Pampa », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Well known in Paris for his astonishing pictures of the underground electronic scene, Franu00e7ois de la Pampa is also un uncategorizable and surprising dj. He plays House and Techno in a cosmic and orig », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Franu00e7ois de la Pampa », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-kmqkuzKr35VghDga-yHDy5g-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/francoisdelapampa », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/francoisdelapampa », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/francoisdelapampa »}, {« data »: {« author »: « antoine calvino », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Mix hommage au label californien Dirtybird. Une heure de house booty pleine de rebondissements, enregistru00e9e u00e0 la maison pendant le confinement du00e9but 2020. Il s’agissait au du00e9part d’un podcast pour le collectif Hydropathes, mais leur page Soundcloud a disparu donc je le reposte ici. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Dirty Booty Mix by antoine calvino », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-EJNqxYAylbdLb0wM-e47WEA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/antoinecalvino/dirty-booty-mix », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/antoinecalvino », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/antoinecalvino/dirty-booty-mix »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-28T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-29T04:00:00+01:00

2023-10-28T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-29T04:00:00+01:00