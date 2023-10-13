CARTE BLANCHE À KUMQUAT Le Chapiteau Marseille, 13 octobre 2023, Marseille.

CARTE BLANCHE À KUMQUAT Vendredi 13 octobre, 21h30 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 10,59€ en pré-vente / 12€ sur place

► Goûtez au peps de Kumquat

► 21h30-04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Get ready to be kumquatizeeed !

Le Chapiteau invite le collectif Kumquat le temps d’une soirée haute en saveurs et en couleurs ! Préparez-vous à goûter aux sonorités house, minimal et electro dans une ambiance conviviale à l’image de ce lieu rayonnant et de ce collectif chaleureux. Le temps sera bon et le groove omniprésent. La seule pluie prévue est celle des good vibes qui réchaufferont vos coeurs.

— LINE UP —

Kumquat All starz

– Baal – Minimal house

https://soundcloud.com/baal21

– Gaudio – House / Electro

Lien d’écoute

– Noar – Micro house

https://soundcloud.com/alakazamantium

– One Tough Cookie (Meti x Jem&Juice) – House / Minimal / Electro

https://soundcloud.com/meti_kqt

https://soundcloud.com/jemjuice

21h30 : Ouverture des portes

21h30 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

ENTRÉE AVANT 23H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

EARLY – ENTRÉE À TOUT MOMENT : 7e + frais de loc

LATE – ENTRÉE À TOUT MOMENT : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮️ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

