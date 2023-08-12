LA CULOTÉE Le Chapiteau Marseille, 12 août 2023, Marseille.

LA CULOTÉE Samedi 12 août, 20h00 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► LGBTQIA+ party

► 20h-04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie à partir de 0e : lien billetterie

La Culottée revient à Marseille pour ce nouveau rendez-vous estival, chaleurs

entêtantes et mélodies envoûtantes, rendez-vous le samedi 12 août au Chapiteau

pour célébrer l’été marseillais.

— LINE UP —

– BONNIE SPACEY

https://soundcloud.com/bonniespacey

– FRED BERTHET

https://soundcloud.com/fredberthet

– AUBRY

https://soundcloud.com/aubrysoundcloud

– EVA PEEL

https://soundcloud.com/eva-peel

– FEROUI

https://soundcloud.com/clement-feroui

– TRUSSPE

https://soundcloud.com/trusspe

– PEPETTE

https://soundcloud.com/lucas-savy

20h00 : Ouverture des portes

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

