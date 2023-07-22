Carte Blanche : BEATitude w/ Amare & Nelio Le Chapiteau Marseille, 22 juillet 2023, Marseille.

Carte Blanche : BEATitude w/ Amare & Nelio Samedi 22 juillet, 20h00 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► House, Progressive, Melodic Techno, Techno

► 20h00 – 04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie de 0e à 12e

Attachez vos ceintures et préparez vous pour un voyage totalement envoûtant concocté par le collectif marseillais BEATitude.

Aux commandes, on retrouve le fameux duo Eve Dahan & l’Atomiste. Ils invitent Amare et Nelio à partager la scène avec elleux, pour un voyage des plus envoutants. Nelio, pionnier de la musique électronique, aux influences psy techno prépare un trip dont vous n’êtes pas prêt.e de vous remettre. Amare, DJ et productrice belge a un objectif très simple : vous faire oublier vos tracas quotidiens et vous guider pour décompresser sur le dancefloor. Embarquez avec nous, dépaysement garanties.

— LINE UP —

Amare

Insta : https://www.instagram.com/amaretechno/

Souncloud : https://soundcloud.com/amaretechno

Nelio

Insta : https://www.instagram.com/nelio_1eyed/

Souncloud : https://soundcloud.com/neliointhemix

Mixcloud : https://www.mixcloud.com/nelio

Eve Dahan

Insta : https://www.instagram.com/eve_dahan_dj/

Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/eve-dahan

L’Atomiste

Insta : https://www.instagram.com/latomiste/

Mixcloud : https://www.mixcloud.com/L_Atomiste/

20h00 : Début des DJ sets extérieur

21h30 : Début des DJ sets dans le club

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——-

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

AVANT 23H : 5e + frais de loc

LATE A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

Fin des entrées à 3h

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

2023-07-22T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-23T04:00:00+02:00

2023-07-22T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-23T04:00:00+02:00