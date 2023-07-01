Carte blanche x Apéro Électronique Le Chapiteau Marseille, 1 juillet 2023, Marseille.

Carte blanche x Apéro Électronique Samedi 1 juillet, 20h00 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► From House to Transe

► 20h-04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

Après une série d’open air chaleureux et bouillants sur Paris, Apéro Électronique débarque au Chapiteau

C’est pas 2, ni 4 mais bien 8 djs parisiens qui arrivent en bande organisée pour faire danser les marseillais

—- LINE UP —-

LE DARBLÉ – Disco House/ Italo / Trance

https://soundcloud.com/ledarble

SOFY – House/ Trance

https://soundcloud.com/so_fyy

SHIRATANI – House/ Electro/ Deep Techno

https://soundcloud.com/etienne1805

PINCHE RICO – House/ Trance

https://soundcloud.com/ricolamusique

NŦHN – Micro House

https://soundcloud.com/nthn75

SWEDY – Micro House

https://soundcloud.com/swedyyy

AUREB – Groove, Techno

https://soundcloud.com/aureb29

BLOODY MERY – House/ Electro

https://soundcloud.com/meryem-harrizi/

20h00 : Ouverture des portes/Début DJ set open air

21h30 : Fin open air/Début des DJ sets indoors

00H30: Début DJ set Mini Club

03H30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

—-

BILLETTERIE : https://shotgun.live/…/carte-blanche-x-apero…

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

AVANT 23H : 5e + frais de loc

A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12 e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️ Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-01T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-02T04:00:00+02:00

