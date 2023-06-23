, Animals ind. All Starz Le Chapiteau Marseille, 23 juin 2023, Marseille.

, Animals ind. All Starz Vendredi 23 juin, 21h30 Le Chapiteau De 5 à 12€

► 21h30 – 04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie de 5 à 12€ : https://shotgun.live/…/crush-animals-industry-all-starz…

Amour à grande vitesse…

CRUSH c’est le format par Animals Industry, un ovni sorti des caissons pour faire vibrer tous les corps, prêt à enflammer chaque fibre de ton coeur…

Du twerk à 150bpm, du kick pour les gens qui aiment les gens. Chope ton crush sur la piste, collé·es serré·es ou bras en l’air, Animals Industry sera le révérend des unions d’une nuit (ou plus)…

L’esprit c’est RAVE, l’ambiance c’est LOVE, Marseille c’est bouillant dès que la meute est de sortie.

Aimez-vous B RDEL

—–

2 SCÈNES

Mariages sauvages

Boîte à lettres d’amour (diffusées le lendemain sur la page )

Goodies d’amour

Tee-shirts CRUSH ( série limitée )

Love diffusion

Full love all night long

— LINE UP —

► ANIMALS ALL STARZ

https://soundcloud.com/apgotyefada

̈

https://soundcloud.com/qahog

https://soundcloud.com/keu_j

https://soundcloud.com/yenkov

—–

21h30 : Ouverture des portes

21h30 : DJ set

03h30 : Fin du DJ set

04h00 : On se dit au revoir =

—–

BILLETTERIE : https://shotgun.live/…/crush-animals-industry-all-starz…

AVANT 23H : GRATUIT

APRÈS 23H :

– EARLY : 7€ (+ frais de loc)

– REGULAR : 10€ (+ frais de loc)

SUR PLACE : 12€

⚠️ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra compter un supplément tarifaire de 7e (différence avec le prix du billet sur place).

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

Le Chapiteau 38 Traverse Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/crush-animals-industry-all-starz »}] [{« link »: « https://shotgun.live/…/crush-animals-industry-all-starz »}, {« data »: {« author »: « APG », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to APG | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « APG », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-cihYY9uJk3C3cccg-80XZvQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/apgotyefada », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/apgotyefada », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/apgotyefada »}, {« data »: {« author »: « QAHu00d6G », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « booking : animalsindustry@gmail.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « QAHu00d6G », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-hxrdEeC05uvNfTUy-IMeXsw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/qahog », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/qahog », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/qahog »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Keuj », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Co founder of Subdwarf Resident at Animals Industry », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Keuj », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-5yRBX4EGKYMooMfm-MOkdnw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/keu_j », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/keu_j », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/keu_j »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Yenkov », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « DJ & Producer Booking : nicco@raise-agency.net Member of @VenusClubOfficiel @matiere-production @animals-industry », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Yenkov », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-D9nDOuYeJAkotIrB-zoJXyw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yenkov », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yenkov », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/yenkov »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-23T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-24T04:00:00+02:00

2023-06-23T21:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-24T04:00:00+02:00