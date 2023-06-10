è / , Ä , , Le Chapiteau Marseille, 10 juin 2023, Marseille.

è / , Ä , , Samedi 10 juin, 20h00 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► Soirée secrète au pays des merveilles

► 20h – 04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie de 0 à 12e : https://shorturl.at/efNQX

Vous savez qu’on aime vous surprendre, alors nous voilà déjà de retour ✨️

La Wonder revient au Chapiteau le 10 Juin !

Soyez prêt.es à plonger dans le mystique et à (re)découvrir les secrets les plus enfouis de la ville…

Au programme, un line-up éclectique ponctué d’un guest d’honneur.

LÄUFF ouvrira le bal avec sa trance extatique, armé des bangers dnb les plus dangereux, il saura vous mettre en jambes dès le début de la soirée !

WAWRZY, la résidente Patanegra, prendra le relais et vous emmènera dans son royaume flottant, tribe mystique et techno saillante seront les mots d’ordre

Enfin, retrouvez notre guest d’honneur, Trudge qui saura terminer cette Ode au mystère en beauté avec sa techno brute et sentimentale

Retrouvez G.ear, maître du mystique et résident masqué de Matière, breaks incessants et techno envoûtante. Fans de UK, ne ratez pas ce rendez-vous.

Fatale Furylax, newbie de l’écurie Matière, laissez vous surprendre par sa selecta grisante breakbeat, electro et jungle… la cravate est de mise.

Nos anges de bienveillance seront présentes tout au long de la soirée, vous les reconnaitrez grâce à leur couronne de fleurs, si vous êtes victimes ou témoins d’un comportement déplacé, elles seront là pour vous accompagner.

Nous tenons à rappeler que nos évènements sont inclusifs et que nous ne tolérerons aucun comportement violent, sexiste, homophobe, transphobe ou stigmatisant envers toute autre communauté.

On se retrouve aux portes de la Wonder à 20h le Vendredi 10 Juin, pour un nouveau voyage dans le royaume des merveilles

–

TRUDGE (Emo techno, Rave)

https://soundcloud.com/trudged

https://www.instagram.com/trrudge/

LAÜFF (Trance/Hard-Trance/DnB)

https://soundcloud.com/laeuff

https://www.instagram.com/laeuffzer/

WAWRZY (Techno/Tribe)

https://soundcloud.com/juwawrzy

https://www.instagram.com/wawrzy_/

G.EAR (Breakbeat/Jungle/UK/Techno)

https://soundcloud.com/universe-of-gear

https://www.instagram.com/universeofg.ear/

FATALE FURYLAX (Breakbeat/Electro/Jungle)

https://www.instagram.com/fatalefurylax/

https://soundcloud.com/fatalefurylax

20h00 : Ouverture des portes

21h30 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

______________

BILLETTERIE : https://shorturl.at/efNQX

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

AVANT 23H : 5e + frais de loc

A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

On prend soin les un·es des autres

La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

