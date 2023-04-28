DISCOSMIQUE – w/ Bragi Pufferfish Collecti Le Chapiteau, 28 avril 2023, Marseille.

► Dark & Space Disco, Indie Dance, EBM, Tech-House

► 20H à 04H

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie à partir de 0e : https://tinyurl.com/nhfdeej2

♬ ♬

Le Collectif Bragi Pufferfish à qui on doit les soirées Gang Bambi, Beautiful Skin, Coquina, Chatons Des Enfers ainsi que le Grand Podium de la Pride de Paris vous promet une teuf spéciale, spatiale et pailletée pour un voyage discosmic dans la nuit ✨

— LINE UP —

LOKI STARFISH

https://soundcloud.com/loki-starfish

MORGAN IVY

https://soundcloud.com/morgan_ivy

FABISOUNOURS

https://soundcloud.com/fabisounours

FENOUIL2000

https://soundcloud.com/fenouil2000

LUCIFER

https://soundcloud.com/luciferdesenfers

Stands & Performances

20h00 : Ouverture des portes

21h00 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——-

BILLETTERIE : https://tinyurl.com/nhfdeej2

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

AVANT 23H : 7e + frais de loc

A TOUTE HEURE : 12e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 15e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

——-

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

2023-04-28T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-29T04:00:00+02:00

2023-04-28T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-29T04:00:00+02:00