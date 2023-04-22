ERROR.tpg – PASSIVE AGRESSIVE #1 Le Chapiteau, 22 avril 2023, Marseille.

ERROR.tpg – PASSIVE AGRESSIVE #1 Samedi 22 avril, 20h00 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

Après 5 mois d’absence le Chapiteau réouvre la cage aux fauves d’ERROR.tpg et signe le début d’une série de soirées inclusives concoctées par et pour les queers et leurs alliéEs : PASSIVE AGRESSIVE.

Entre Post-club, hardcore et expérimentations électroniques de haut vol ERROR.tpg lâche les chien•nes et vous envoie en pleine face une programmation bien plus agressive que passive.

A prévoir, une sélection d’artistes de haut vol prêt•es à en découdre avec le dancefloor et à faire trembler les murs jusqu’à l’épuisement.

Le rendez-vous est donné : échauffe-toi bien et rejoins nous pour cette première bacchanale printanière et annonciatrice d’un avenir festif endiablé et énergique.

AU PROGRAMME :

Musique :

$afia Bahmed-Schwartz

https://soundcloud.com/safiabahmedschwartz

https://www.instagram.com/safiabahmedschwartz/?hl=fr

☄️ EDNA ☄️

https://soundcloud.com/ednahaha

https://www.instagram.com/ednxhaha/

⚔️ ERROR.tpg DJs ⚔️

– Depression Mondaine, Bernadette Subaru & Guipol

https://soundcloud.com/depressionmondaine // https://soundcloud.com/bernadettesubaru // https://soundcloud.com/guipol-gpl

Performance :

Messalina Mescalina

https://www.instagram.com/messalina_mescalina/

ℯ ℴ ℯℯ .

20h00 : Ouverture des portes

21h00 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——-

BILLETTERIE : https://tinyurl.com/4v62vf5w

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT ( /! SUR RÉSERVATION /! )

AVANT 23H : 5e + frais de loc

A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

——-

ON PREND SOIN LES UN·ES DES AUTRES

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

Le Chapiteau 38 Traverse Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://tinyurl.com/4v62vf5w »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « $afia Bahmed-Schwartz », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Nothin but a $ sign », « type »: « rich », « title »: « $afia Bahmed-Schwartz », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000034349543-gs007c-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/safiabahmedschwartz », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/safiabahmedschwartz », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/safiabahmedschwartz »}, {« data »: {« author »: « edna », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « [FR] edna joue vite et fort mais sait rester bouncy et sexy en mu00e9langeant les rythmes et les genres. Elle chemine aux alentours de la techno, des breaks de la club music et de la tribe old school. Sa », « type »: « rich », « title »: « edna », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-pYuctTYYP7uyih8F-D2sQ3g-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ednahaha », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/ednahaha », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/ednahaha »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Depression Mondaine // Nick Labaque », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « contact : klubbb666@gmail.com error.tpg.queercollective@gmail.com Side project -> @L3X01000 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Depression Mondaine // Nick Labaque », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000734180782-n2kmye-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/depressionmondaine », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/depressionmondaine », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/depressionmondaine »}, {« data »: {« author »: « bernadette.subaru », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Holy DJ, Art Director // gaellapasset.com Https://linktr.ee/bernadette.subaru », « type »: « rich », « title »: « bernadette.subaru », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-mTplsHmFzs3c2QkS-LjG82w-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bernadettesubaru », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/bernadettesubaru », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/bernadettesubaru »}, {« data »: {« author »: « GUIPOL », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « DJ & producer (Bordeaux – FR) HARD DANCE / HARD TO X . Guipol is the very special fitness coach of Error.TPG’s team. The best, no less. He has years of group training experience helping people achiev », « type »: « rich », « title »: « GUIPOL », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-ql8ur3LI2shzgUOB-P6Lcvw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/guipol-gpl », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/guipol-gpl », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/guipol-gpl »}, {« link »: « https://tinyurl.com/4v62vf5w »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-22T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-23T04:00:00+02:00

2023-04-22T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-23T04:00:00+02:00