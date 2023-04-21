Groovence Gonna’ Groove – w/ Roy Vision B2B Dub Striker B2B Moonee & Tudo Ben Le Chapiteau, 21 avril 2023, Marseille.

Groovence Gonna’ Groove – w/ Roy Vision B2B Dub Striker B2B Moonee & Tudo Ben Vendredi 21 avril, 20h00 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 12€

► Disco House / UK Garage / Funk

► 20h-4h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie à partir de 0e :

https://tinyurl.com/yc2ae76m

✦✦ Groovence Gonna’ Groove ✦✦✦ / Roy Vision B2B Dub Striker B2B Moonee (Special UK Garage Extended Set) & Ben Chic

Après 3 éditions de folie en 2022/2023, le collectif et label Groovence s’associe au chapiteau pour vous faire danser avec un plateau 100% local et une soirée haute en couleurs.

C’est la reprise des Groovence Gonna’ Groove !

Avec un un BTOB à 3 mains sous le thème de la UK Garage, et l’ami Ben Chic qui proposera un set bien solaire entre Disco House et Funk.

Be Square, Be There !

— LINE UP —

ROY VISION ( Demo Test, Groovence, Balance Recordings) – Soulful, Deep Uk Garage

https://soundcloud.com/roy-vision

DUB STRIKER (DNAM, Happiness Therapy, Mad House) – Soulful, Deep Uk Garage

https://soundcloud.com/dub-striker

MOONEE (Groovence, Sloth Boogie) – Soulful, Deep UK Garage

https://soundcloud.com/mooneedj

TUDO BEN (Musique Chic) – Disco, Funk, House, World

https://soundcloud.com/musique-chic

20h00 : Ouverture des portes

21h00 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

—INFOS PRATIQUES—

BILLETTERIE :

https://tinyurl.com/yc2ae76m

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

AVANT 23H : 5e + frais de loc

A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

——-

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique!!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

Le Chapiteau 38 Traverse Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://tinyurl.com/yc2ae76m »}] [{« link »: « https://tinyurl.com/yc2ae76m »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Roy Vision », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « @demotestrec proud owner Groove purveyor Swing curator and all that jazz », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Roy Vision », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-KihJQqrSUzHb7sgz-XlCuZQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/roy-vision », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/roy-vision », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/roy-vision »}, {« data »: {« author »: « DUB STRIKER », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Contact booking : fabien@dazelagency.com forthcoming releases on vinyl ud83cuddf7ud83cuddfaSNGWAX004 buy …. – …. 2023 ud83cuddebud83cuddf7HT3YEARS buy shorturl.at/nruIU – 25 Feb 2022 ud83cudde8ud83cudde6GWRWAX005 buy shorturl.at/puIU4 – 12 », « type »: « rich », « title »: « DUB STRIKER », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000216361690-lnbt3x-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dub-striker », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/dub-striker », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/dub-striker »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Moonee », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Zipdisks @Groovencediscs Spotify Booking : Groovencerecords@outlook.fr Some cool quotes by Juno on my last EP : Wabi Sabi « Although he’s not released all that much music to date, Groovence found », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Moonee », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-QxEg50LyyOpzsSnX-kZfKwg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/mooneedj », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/mooneedj », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/mooneedj »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Musique Chic », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Du00e9gustation de grands crus quotidiens. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Musique Chic », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000026459585-l2axvj-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/musique-chic », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/musique-chic », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/musique-chic »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-22T04:00:00+02:00

2023-04-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-22T04:00:00+02:00