La Foudre – w/ Zadig, Nems-B & Rayleigh Le Chapiteau, 15 avril 2023, Marseille.

► Acid & techno vibes

► 20h00-04h00

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie à partir de 0e : https://tinyurl.com/bdeny8tu

Emporté·es par la foudre qui vous traîne, vous entraîne, rapproché·es les un·es des autres, vous ne formez qu’un seul corps. Et le flot de notes techno qui vous pousse sur le dancefloor, vous laisse toustes épanoui·es, enivré·es et heureux·ses…

—- LINE UP —-

ZADIG (Construct-Reform / Tresor) – Techno, Acid Techno

https://soundcloud.com/zadig-construct_re-form

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uie-Txal8Rs

NEMS-B (Phonons / Goldmin) – Dub Techno, Techno

https://soundcloud.com/nemsb

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7HTfQ7A0hE&t=1138s

RAYLEIGH (Paradox)- Deep Techno

20h00 : Ouverture des portes

22h : Début des DJ sets

03H30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

—-

BILLETTERIE : https://tinyurl.com/bdeny8tu

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

AVANT 23H : 5e + frais de loc

A TOUTE HEURE : 10 e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️ Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

On prend soin les un·es des autres

➡ La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

➡ Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

➡ L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

2023-04-15T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-16T04:00:00+02:00

