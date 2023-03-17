Moonlight – w/ Fuzzwax Records & Say Less Le Chapiteau, 17 mars 2023, Marseille.

Moonlight – w/ Fuzzwax Records & Say Less Vendredi 17 mars, 20h00 Le Chapiteau De 0 à 10,59€ en pré-vente / 12€ sur place

► House, tech house

► 20h – 04h

► Pur sound system

► BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix

► Billetterie à partir de 0e : https://tinyurl.com/nr9mfcx5

Les Rois Mages avaient l’étoile du berger. Le Chapiteau, lui, a ses soirées Moonlight.

Les fêtard·es en quête de sonorités house et tech-house se verront guider vers une salle à la fois obscure et scintillante, où la musique fait battre les coeurs. Peut-être assisteront-iels à la naissance de l’Immaculée Concep-SON ?!

— LINE UP —

⚡️ BAPTOOS (Fuzzwax Records)

https://soundcloud.com/lagrainecollectif/podcast-026-baptoos

⚡️ TOURMA (Fuzzwax Records)

https://soundcloud.com/tomserre

⚡️ ZAKIR (Planete 51)

https://soundcloud.com/user-535961464-832051319

⚡️MAGHI (Kumquat)

https://soundcloud.com/kumquatparty/podcast-series-2-maghi

⚡️HI-LO (Mindtrip Records)

https://soundcloud.com/mindtrip_records

⚡️ SAY LESS (JAMI + LIKAVIRGILE + MAXYME)

https://soundcloud.com/saylessmarseille

20h00 : Ouverture des portes

21h00 : Début des DJ sets

03h30 : Fin des DJ sets

04h00 : On se dit au revoir

——-

BILLETTERIE : https://tinyurl.com/nr9mfcx5

AVANT 21H : GRATUIT (sur réservation)

AVANT 23H : 5e + frais de loc

A TOUTE HEURE : 10e + frais de loc

SUR PLACE : 12e

⚠ ATTENTION RETARDATAIRES : si vous prenez une place avant 21h ou 23h et arrivez après l’heure demandée, il faudra payer le différentiel avec le tarif sur place.

☝️Les places gratuites sont avant tout destinées aux personnes en situation de précarité : be cool, cédez-les si vous pouvez vous permettre de prendre un autre tarif !

— INFOS PRATIQUES —

On prend soin les un·es des autres

La musique s’arrête à 03h30 et on évite le bruit en quittant les lieux pour ne pas déranger les voisin·es : on vous attend donc on fire dès la première heure !

Tout comportement oppressif (agression, harcèlement, paroles et gestes déplacés…), qu’il soit à caractère sexiste, raciste, homophobe, transphobe, grossophobe, validiste (…) est banni du Chapiteau. Le Chapiteau se réserve le droit de refuser toute personne ayant des comportements oppressifs et/ou discriminatoires.

L’équipe se tient à votre disposition si vous subissez quelconque type d’agression / harcèlement ou vous sentez mal à l’aise vis-à-vis du comportement d’un·e personne présente sur nos lieux. Si cela arrive, n’hésitez pas à vous adresser à notre chargée de prévention à l’accueil ou à contacter notre safe hotline : +33 7 51 17 93 32.

☮ PEACE LOVE and MUSIC !! Dans le respect, dans la joie, dans la musique !!

► Politique de réduction de plastique + récup + compostage

► Pizzas, tapas et petits plaisirs faits-maison

► Le 1er BAR – BIO, LOCAL et à petits prix à Marseille

