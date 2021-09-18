Pouilly-le-Monial Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Pouilly-le-Monial, Rhône Le chanvre hier et aujourd’hui à la chapelle Sainte-Catherine Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Pouilly-le-Monial Catégories d’évènement: Pouilly-le-Monial

Rhône

Le chanvre hier et aujourd’hui à la chapelle Sainte-Catherine Chapelle Sainte-Catherine, 18 septembre 2021-18 septembre 2021, Pouilly-le-Monial. Le chanvre hier et aujourd’hui à la chapelle Sainte-Catherine

du samedi 18 septembre au dimanche 19 septembre à Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Le chanvre, la culture, le travail, les différents usages dans le beaujolais. Et le chanvre aujourd’hui. Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Allée sainte Catherine, 69640 Jarnioux, Rhône, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Pouilly-le-Monial Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-18T14:00:00 2021-09-18T18:00:00;2021-09-19T14:00:00 2021-09-19T18:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Pouilly-le-Monial, Rhône Autres Lieu Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Adresse Allée sainte Catherine, 69640 Jarnioux, Rhône, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Ville Pouilly-le-Monial lieuville Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Pouilly-le-Monial