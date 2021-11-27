TILMANN VOLTZ LE CHANTENAY, 27 novembre 2021 15:00, Nantes.

Chanteur-guitariste spécialisé dans les musiques populaires nord-américaines, Tilmann développe son univers depuis plusieurs années en réarrangeant et en réinterprétant les songwriters qui l’ont transporté.

https://www.facebook.com/tilmann.volz

https://www.instagram.com/tilmann_volz/?hl=fr

LE CHANTENAY 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes Nantes 44100 Bellevue – Chantenay – Sainte-Anne Loire-Atlantique

