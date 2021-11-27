Nantes LE CHANTENAY Loire-Atlantique, Nantes TILMANN VOLTZ LE CHANTENAY Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes

TILMANN VOLTZ LE CHANTENAY, 27 novembre 2021 15:00, Nantes

Samedi 27 novembre, 15h00 TILMANN VOLTZ * Chanteur-guitariste spécialisé dans les musiques populaires nord-américaines, Tilmann développe son univers depuis plusieurs années en réarrangeant et en réinterprétant les songwriters qui l’ont transporté. https://www.facebook.com/tilmann.volz https://www.instagram.com/tilmann_volz/?hl=fr *

samedi 27 novembre – 15h00 à 17h00

LE CHANTENAY 33 place Jean Macé, 44100 Nantes

