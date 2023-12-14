Initiation couture machine le chai Bonnat
Initiation couture machine le chai Bonnat, 14 décembre 2023, Bonnat.
Bonnat,Creuse
Initiation couture machine
Apprenez à vous servir de votre machine
14 décembre
De 10 à 12h
Au Chai
Gratuit.
2023-12-14 fin : 2023-12-14 12:00:00. EUR.
le chai
Bonnat 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
? Introduction to machine sewing
Learn how to use your machine
?December 14
? 10am to 12pm
? At the Chai
? Free
? Introducción a la costura a máquina
Aprenda a utilizar su máquina
14 de diciembre
? De 10h a 12h
? En el Chai
? Gratis
? Einführung in das Nähen mit der Maschine
Lernen Sie, Ihre Maschine zu bedienen
?14. Dezember
? Von 10 bis 12 Uhr
? Im Chai
? Kostenlos
Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par Portes de la Creuse en Marche