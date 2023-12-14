Initiation couture machine le chai Bonnat, 14 décembre 2023, Bonnat.

Bonnat,Creuse

Initiation couture machine

Apprenez à vous servir de votre machine

14 décembre

De 10 à 12h

Au Chai

Gratuit.

2023-12-14

le chai

Bonnat 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



? Introduction to machine sewing

Learn how to use your machine

?December 14

? 10am to 12pm

? At the Chai

? Free

? Introducción a la costura a máquina

Aprenda a utilizar su máquina

14 de diciembre

? De 10h a 12h

? En el Chai

? Gratis

? Einführung in das Nähen mit der Maschine

Lernen Sie, Ihre Maschine zu bedienen

?14. Dezember

? Von 10 bis 12 Uhr

? Im Chai

? Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par Portes de la Creuse en Marche