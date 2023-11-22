Repas partagé Le chai Bonnat
Repas partagé Le chai Bonnat, 22 novembre 2023, Bonnat.
Bonnat,Creuse
Repas partagé
Moment convivial autour d’un repas.
Amenez votre repas ou quelques choses à partager
Gratuit
12h30-14h
Au Chai.
2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 . EUR.
Le chai
Bonnat 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
? Shared meal
A convivial moment over a meal.
Bring your own meal or something to share
?free of charge
?12h30-14h
at the Chai
? Comida compartida
Una comida de convivencia.
Traiga su propia comida o algo para compartir
?gratis
de 12.30 a 14.00 horas
en el Chai
? Gemeinsame Mahlzeit
Geselliger Moment rund um eine Mahlzeit.
Bringen Sie Ihr Essen oder etwas zum Teilen mit
kostenlos
?12.30-14h
im Chai
