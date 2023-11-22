Repas partagé Le chai Bonnat, 22 novembre 2023, Bonnat.

Bonnat,Creuse

Repas partagé

Moment convivial autour d’un repas.

Amenez votre repas ou quelques choses à partager

Gratuit

12h30-14h

Au Chai.

2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 . EUR.

Le chai

Bonnat 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



? Shared meal

A convivial moment over a meal.

Bring your own meal or something to share

?free of charge

?12h30-14h

at the Chai

? Comida compartida

Una comida de convivencia.

Traiga su propia comida o algo para compartir

?gratis

de 12.30 a 14.00 horas

en el Chai

? Gemeinsame Mahlzeit

Geselliger Moment rund um eine Mahlzeit.

Bringen Sie Ihr Essen oder etwas zum Teilen mit

kostenlos

?12.30-14h

im Chai

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par Portes de la Creuse en Marche