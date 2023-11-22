Repas partagé Le chai Bonnat, 22 novembre 2023, Bonnat.

Bonnat,Creuse

Repas partagé

Moment convivial autour d’un repas.
Amenez votre repas ou quelques choses à partager

Gratuit
12h30-14h
Au Chai.
2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 . EUR.
Le chai
Bonnat 23220 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine

? Shared meal

A convivial moment over a meal.
Bring your own meal or something to share

?free of charge
?12h30-14h
at the Chai

? Comida compartida

Una comida de convivencia.
Traiga su propia comida o algo para compartir

?gratis
de 12.30 a 14.00 horas
en el Chai

? Gemeinsame Mahlzeit

Geselliger Moment rund um eine Mahlzeit.
Bringen Sie Ihr Essen oder etwas zum Teilen mit

kostenlos
?12.30-14h
im Chai

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par Portes de la Creuse en Marche