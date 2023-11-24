COURTOISIE LE CESSONNAIS Saint-Brieuc, 24 novembre 2023, Saint-Brieuc.

COURTOISIE Vendredi 24 novembre, 21h00 LE CESSONNAIS

Duo électro-rétro futuriste en désobéissance.

Facebook

Bandcamp

Vidéo

LE CESSONNAIS 46 rue de la République, 22000 Saint-Brieuc Saint-Brieuc 22000 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/people/Courtoisie/100063984185861/?paipv=0&eav=AfapEviS7ArmzDuCZEEXP0lap-_foVvw0fjAe2VevsSh-xIHZatSZqv2R-Kpj2pBf-k&_rdr »}, {« link »: « https://courtoisie.bandcamp.com/album/alors-jacques-sympa »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Raphau00ebl Decoster », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « MORE OF COURTOISIE :nhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9COONTkJ_5c_Dbu-kGxjVg », « type »: « video », « title »: « COURTOISIE – Baruch », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/slabyCiSnRQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slabyCiSnRQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvJEsKeKQmokphrWf9Ox5Hg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slabyCiSnRQ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

electro-rétro