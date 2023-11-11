SOIRÉE SPECIALE Le Cellier – Rue de l’Occitanie Félines-Minervois, 11 novembre 2023, Félines-Minervois.

Félines-Minervois,Hérault

Soirée Spéciale en 2 temps,

Tout d’abord un court metrage avec les ados du stage suivi d’un spectacle théatral de la Compagnie Humani Théatre.

2023-11-11 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-11 22:00:00. EUR.

Le Cellier – Rue de l’Occitanie

Félines-Minervois 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Special evening in 2 parts,

First, a short film with the teens from the course, followed by a theatrical performance by Compagnie Humani Théatre

Velada especial en 2 partes,

Primero un cortometraje con los adolescentes del curso, seguido de una representación teatral de la compañía Humani Théatre

Ein besonderer Abend in zwei Teilen,

Zunächst ein Kurzfilm mit den Jugendlichen des Workshops, gefolgt von einer Theateraufführung der Compagnie Humani Théatre

