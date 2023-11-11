SOIRÉE SPECIALE Le Cellier – Rue de l’Occitanie Félines-Minervois
SOIRÉE SPECIALE Le Cellier – Rue de l’Occitanie Félines-Minervois, 11 novembre 2023, Félines-Minervois.
Félines-Minervois,Hérault
Soirée Spéciale en 2 temps,
Tout d’abord un court metrage avec les ados du stage suivi d’un spectacle théatral de la Compagnie Humani Théatre.
2023-11-11 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-11 22:00:00. EUR.
Le Cellier – Rue de l’Occitanie
Félines-Minervois 34210 Hérault Occitanie
Special evening in 2 parts,
First, a short film with the teens from the course, followed by a theatrical performance by Compagnie Humani Théatre
Velada especial en 2 partes,
Primero un cortometraje con los adolescentes del curso, seguido de una representación teatral de la compañía Humani Théatre
Ein besonderer Abend in zwei Teilen,
Zunächst ein Kurzfilm mit den Jugendlichen des Workshops, gefolgt von einer Theateraufführung der Compagnie Humani Théatre
