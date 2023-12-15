Concert : T.Remplin – Nochka et Adelys Le Carré Blanc Tinqueux Tinqueux, 15 décembre 2023, Tinqueux.

Tinqueux,Marne

Une soirée T.remplin pour découvrir deux jeunes artistes qui donnent un coup de fraîcheur à la nouvelle scène française : Adélys, tout de jaune vêtue, et Nochka, éclairée par The Voice..

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-15 . .

Le Carré Blanc Tinqueux Rue de la Croix Cordier

Tinqueux 51430 Marne Grand Est



A T.remplin evening to discover two young artists who are bringing a breath of fresh air to the new French scene: Adélys, dressed all in yellow, and Nochka, enlightened by The Voice.

Una velada T.remplin para descubrir a dos jóvenes artistas que aportan un soplo de aire fresco a la nueva escena francesa: Adélys, vestida toda de amarillo, y Nochka, iluminada por La Voz.

Ein T.remplin-Abend, um zwei junge Künstler zu entdecken, die der neuen französischen Szene einen frischen Anstrich verleihen: Adélys, ganz in Gelb gekleidet, und Nochka, die von The Voice erleuchtet wurde.

