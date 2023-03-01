Le Carnaval du Bax Brumath Brumath
Le Carnaval du Bax
21 rue de l’Industrie Brumath Bas-Rhin
2023-03-01 10:00:00 – 2023-03-01 17:00:00
EUR Le CARNAVAL du BAX fait son retour pour le plus grand bonheur des enfants ! Ils vous attendent nombreux (et déguisés) pour cette journée festive !
Maquillage enfants 10h00 à 12h00 et 14h00 à 17h00
Clown et ses ballons 14h00 à 17h00
+33 3 90 29 92 20
