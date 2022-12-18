Le Caméraman Cinéma Le Louxor Paris
Le Caméraman Cinéma Le Louxor, 18 décembre 2022, Paris.
Le dimanche 18 décembre 2022
de 11h00 à 12h10
. payant Plein : 7,80 € – 26 ans : 6,50 € SUPPLÉMENT DE 1€ SUR LES CARTES ABONNES LOUXOR, UGC ILLIMITÉ, CINEPASS, CINE-CHEQUES ET CCU
Dimanche 18 décembre à 11h, ciné concert Le Caméraman. De Buster Keaton et Edward Sedgwick, accompagné au piano par Axel Nouveau. Petit-déjeuner offert avant la séance !
Le Caméraman (The Cameraman)
DE BUSTER KEATON ET EDWARD SEDGWICK
AVEC BUSTER KEATON, MARCELINE DAY, HAROLD GOODWIN
ETATS-UNIS – 1928 – 1H10 – ACCOMPAGNÉ AU PIANO PAR AXEL NOUVEAU
A New-York, les débuts de Shannon comme reporter d’une compagnie d’actualités cinématographiques sont désastreux. Dans un mouvement de foule, il tombe amoureux de Sally…
« Buster Keaton, conscient du déclin du cinéma muet un an après la distribution du premier film parlant, fait de l’image sa principale alliée pour nourrir les scènes du film – aujourd’hui anthologiques – d’une grande poésie. »
Lucile Hochdoerffer – Critikat
Cinéma Le Louxor 170, boulevard Magenta 75010 Paris
Contact : 01.44.63.96.96 reservation@cinemalouxor.fr https://www.cinemalouxor.fr/reserver/
Allociné