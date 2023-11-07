Vos repas offerts par un sponsor Au Restaurant Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN ! Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Catégories d’Évènement: Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Vos repas offerts par un sponsor Au Restaurant Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN ! Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 7 novembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin. Vos repas offerts par un sponsor Au Restaurant Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN ! 7 et 8 novembre Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN ⭐ Places limitées – Inscrivez-vous ! Remportez vos repas offerts par un sponsor Au Restaurant Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN ! Dates : mardi 07 et mercredi 08 novembre 2023 AU PROGRAMME Accueil par notre animateur,

Conférence bien-être (sans obligation d’achat),

De 1 à 6 repas 100% gratuits pour vous et vos invités ! Seul votre avis compte pour nous, aucune obligation d’achat. INFOS AU 01 89 61 43 24 (non surtaxé) Offre réservée aux personnes ayant plus de 45 ans. Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://participation.monrestogratuit.com/restaurant/18684?ID_CAMPAIGN=18684&ORIGINATOR=7&OBJET=MRGEvent&Source=PHYSARO&TYPE=3&TAG=AGENDA_OPENAGENDA_MRG&CANAL=Form »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-07T09:45:00+01:00 – 2023-11-07T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-07T09:45:00+01:00 – 2023-11-07T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-08T09:45:00+01:00 – 2023-11-08T22:30:00+01:00

Le Café du Théâtre, 50100 CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN
CHERBOURG-EN-COTENTIN
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
50100
Manche
Normandie

