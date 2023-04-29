Spectacle – Rien de neuf Médiathèque Gérard Fayolle, 29 avril 2023, Le Bugue.

La bibliothèque municipale vous propose ce spectacle de Monique BURG.

« Du pays de l’homme au bout du chemin, en passant par l’ambition, la fermentation, les cheveux emmêlés de la Simone, la machine à laver et le 45ème parallèle, il y a de quoi se perdre et se retrouver, comme c’est arrivé à l’Antoine et à tous ceux qui, un jour de fête ont pris un bain avec le DracCheval.

Suivi d’un pot de l’amitié offert par la municipalité.

Spectacle de contes et chants français / occitan (à partir de 12 ans)

Durée : 1h15 sans entracte.

2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 . .

Médiathèque Gérard Fayolle Place du 19 mars 1962

Le Bugue 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The municipal library proposes you this show of Monique BURG.

« From the country of the man to the end of the road, passing by ambition, fermentation, the tangled hair of the Simone, the washing machine and the 45th parallel, there is enough to lose oneself and to find oneself again, as it happened to the Antoine and to all those who, on a festive day took a bath with the DracCheval.

Followed by a friendly drink offered by the municipality.

Show of tales and French/Occitan songs (from 12 years old)

Duration : 1h15 without intermission

La biblioteca municipal le propone este espectáculo de Monique BURG.

« Del país del hombre al final del camino, pasando por la ambición, la fermentación, los cabellos enmarañados de la Simone, la lavadora y el paralelo 45, hay suficiente para perderse y reencontrarse, como le ocurrió al Antoine y a todos aquellos que, en un día festivo se bañaron con el DracCheval.

Seguido de una bebida amistosa ofrecida por el ayuntamiento.

Espectáculo de cuentos y canciones franco-occitanas (a partir de 12 años)

Duración: 1h15 sin intermedio

Die Gemeindebibliothek bietet Ihnen diese Aufführung von Monique BURG an.

« Vom Land des Mannes bis zum Ende des Weges, über den Ehrgeiz, die Gärung, das verfilzte Haar der Simone, die Waschmaschine und den 45. Breitengrad – es gibt viel zu verlieren und wiederzufinden, wie es dem Antoine und all jenen passiert ist, die an einem Feiertag ein Bad mit dem DracCheval genommen haben.

Anschließend gab es einen von der Gemeinde angebotenen Umtrunk.

Schauspiel mit französischen / okzitanischen Erzählungen und Gesängen (ab 12 Jahren)

Dauer: 1h15 ohne Pause

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère