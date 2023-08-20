FESTIVAL MUSICAL MENDE & LOT EN GÉVAUDAN : VISITE-CONCERT – ENSEMBLE AMUSEL Le Boy Lanuéjols, 20 août 2023, Lanuéjols.

Lanuéjols,Lozère

Une visite du site, préambule au concert, permet au public une connaissance plus intime des lieux où résonne la musique. Comme pour l’édifice abritant le concert, une courte présentation de chaque œuvre permet au public de mieux situer et appréhende….

2023-08-20

Le Boy

Lanuéjols 48000 Lozère Occitanie



A visit to the site, as a preamble to the concert, gives the audience a more intimate knowledge of the places where the music resonates. As with the building hosting the concert, a short presentation of each work enables the audience to better situate and apprehend…

Una visita al lugar como preámbulo del concierto permite al público conocer más de cerca los lugares donde resuena la música. Como en el caso del edificio que acoge el concierto, una breve presentación de cada obra ayuda al público a situarse mejor y…

Ein Besuch des Ortes, der dem Konzert vorausgeht, ermöglicht es dem Publikum, die Orte, an denen die Musik erklingt, näher kennen zu lernen. Wie im Gebäude, in dem das Konzert stattfindet, wird auch hier jedes Werk kurz vorgestellt, damit das Publikum die Musik besser einordnen und verstehen kann….

