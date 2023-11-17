Festival de théâtre : 13ème rencontre Le bourg Villefranche-de-Lonchat, 17 novembre 2023, Villefranche-de-Lonchat.

Villefranche-de-Lonchat,Dordogne

Le Club théâtre Lous Diablassous et Les Lonchalants organisent un festival de théâtre à la salle polyvalente de la commune.

Le programme complet est à retrouver ici : https://www.cdcmontaignemontravelgurson.fr/agenda/3819/festival-theatre-rencontre-13eme-edition.html?periode=tous#bloc-activites-result.

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

Le bourg Salle polyvalente

Villefranche-de-Lonchat 24610 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Lous Diablassous theater club and Les Lonchalants are organizing a theater festival at the local multi-purpose hall.

The full program can be found here: https://www.cdcmontaignemontravelgurson.fr/agenda/3819/festival-theatre-rencontre-13eme-edition.html?periode=tous#bloc-activites-result

El club de teatro Lous Diablassous y Les Lonchalants organizan un festival de teatro en la sala polivalente de la localidad.

El programa completo puede consultarse aquí: https://www.cdcmontaignemontravelgurson.fr/agenda/3819/festival-theatre-rencontre-13eme-edition.html?periode=tous#bloc-activites-result

Der Theaterclub Lous Diablassous und Les Lonchalants organisieren ein Theaterfestival in der Mehrzweckhalle der Gemeinde.

Das vollständige Programm finden Sie hier: https://www.cdcmontaignemontravelgurson.fr/agenda/3819/festival-theatre-rencontre-13eme-edition.html?periode=tous#bloc-activites-result

