Un dimanche aux champs à Vicq Sur Breuilh Le bourg Vicq-sur-Breuilh, 30 juillet 2023, Vicq-sur-Breuilh.

Vicq-sur-Breuilh,Haute-Vienne

Concours de labour. Animations toute la journée. Expositions de vieux traceurs etc et de photos.

repas de la batteuse à 12 h.

Restauration sur place.

2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 . .

Le bourg

Vicq-sur-Breuilh 87260 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ploughing competition. Entertainment all day. Exhibitions of old plotters etc. and photos.

thresher’s meal at 12 h.

Catering on site

Concurso de arado. Entretenimiento durante todo el día. Exposiciones de plotters antiguos, etc. y fotos.

almuerzo de trilladores a las 12 del mediodía.

Catering in situ

Wettbewerb im Pflügen. Animationen den ganzen Tag über. Ausstellungen von alten Plottern etc. und Fotos.

mahlzeit der Dreschmaschine um 12 Uhr.

Verpflegung vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OT Briance Sud Haute-Vienne