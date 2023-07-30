Un dimanche aux champs à Vicq Sur Breuilh Le bourg Vicq-sur-Breuilh
Vicq-sur-Breuilh,Haute-Vienne
Concours de labour. Animations toute la journée. Expositions de vieux traceurs etc et de photos.
repas de la batteuse à 12 h.
Restauration sur place.
2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 . .
Le bourg
Vicq-sur-Breuilh 87260 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Ploughing competition. Entertainment all day. Exhibitions of old plotters etc. and photos.
thresher’s meal at 12 h.
Catering on site
Concurso de arado. Entretenimiento durante todo el día. Exposiciones de plotters antiguos, etc. y fotos.
almuerzo de trilladores a las 12 del mediodía.
Catering in situ
Wettbewerb im Pflügen. Animationen den ganzen Tag über. Ausstellungen von alten Plottern etc. und Fotos.
mahlzeit der Dreschmaschine um 12 Uhr.
Verpflegung vor Ort
Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OT Briance Sud Haute-Vienne