VERAC FETE LOCALE LE BOURG Vérac, 30 juin 2023, Vérac.

Vérac,Gironde

PROGRAMME DE LA FETE LOCALE 30 juin, 1 et 2 juillet

VENDREDI

21h00 FETE FORAINE

SAMEDI

10h30 Animation à la bibliothèque

Animation avec l’association ARGIOPE

– 14h00 Chasse aux trésors nature

– 16h00 Atelier de fabrication de jouets nature

15h00 Ouverture de la FETE FORAINE

19h00 MARCHE GOURMAND 20h30 MUSIC HALL « PAR AMOUR » avec SPIRIT SPECTACLE

23h00 BAL

DIMANCHE

14h00 Course de caisson à savon (Inscription au 06 31 75 45 69)

15h00 Ouverture de la FETE FORAINE

19h00 Buvette et restauration

23h00 Retraite aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice.

2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 00:00:00. EUR.

LE BOURG

Vérac 33240 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



LOCAL FESTIVAL PROGRAM June 30, July 1 and 2

FRIDAY

21h00 FETE FORAINE

SATURDAY

10:30 am Entertainment at the library

Animation with the ARGIOPE association

– 2:00 Nature treasure hunt

– 4:00 Nature toy-making workshop

15:00 Opening of the FETE FORAINE

7:00 pm MARCHE GOURMAND 8:30 pm MUSIC HALL « PAR AMOUR » with SPIRIT SPECTACLE

23:00 BALL

SUNDAY

2:00 Soap box race (Registration on 06 31 75 45 69)

15h00 Opening of the FETE FORAINE

7:00 p.m. Refreshments and food

23:00 Torchlight procession and fireworks

PROGRAMA FESTIVAL LOCAL 30 de junio, 1 y 2 de julio

VIERNES

21.00 h FIESTA

SÁBADO

10.30 h Animación en la biblioteca

Actividades con la asociación ARGIOPE

– 14h Búsqueda del tesoro en la naturaleza

– 16.00 Taller de fabricación de juguetes en la naturaleza

15.00 Inauguración de la FETE FORAINE

19.00 PASEO GOURMET 20.30 SALÓN DE MÚSICA « PAR AMOUR » con SPIRIT SPECTACLE

23.00 BAILE

DOMINGO

14h00 Carrera de cajas de jabón (Inscripción en el 06 31 75 45 69)

15h00 Apertura de la FETE FORAINE

19h00 Refrescos y comida

23h00 Desfile de antorchas y fuegos artificiales

PROGRAMM DES LOKALEN FESTES 30. Juni, 1. und 2. Juli

FREITAG

21.00 Uhr FORUMFEST

SAMSTAG

10.30 Uhr Animation in der Bibliothek

Animation mit dem Verein ARGIOPE

– 14.00 Uhr Schatzsuche in der Natur

– 16.00 Uhr Workshop zur Herstellung von Naturspielzeug

15.00 Uhr Eröffnung des FORUMFESTES

19.00 Uhr GOURMAND-MARKT 20.30 Uhr MUSIC HALL « PAR AMOUR » mit SPIRIT SPECTACLE

23.00 Uhr BALL

SONNTAG

14.00 Uhr Seifenkistenrennen (Anmeldung unter 06 31 75 45 69)

15.00 Uhr Eröffnung des FORUMFESTES

19.00 Uhr Getränke und Speisen

23.00 Uhr Fackelzug und Feuerwerk

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT du Fronsadais