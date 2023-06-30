VERAC FETE LOCALE LE BOURG Vérac Vérac
Vérac,Gironde
PROGRAMME DE LA FETE LOCALE 30 juin, 1 et 2 juillet
VENDREDI
21h00 FETE FORAINE
SAMEDI
10h30 Animation à la bibliothèque
Animation avec l’association ARGIOPE
– 14h00 Chasse aux trésors nature
– 16h00 Atelier de fabrication de jouets nature
15h00 Ouverture de la FETE FORAINE
19h00 MARCHE GOURMAND 20h30 MUSIC HALL « PAR AMOUR » avec SPIRIT SPECTACLE
23h00 BAL
DIMANCHE
14h00 Course de caisson à savon (Inscription au 06 31 75 45 69)
15h00 Ouverture de la FETE FORAINE
19h00 Buvette et restauration
23h00 Retraite aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice.
2023-06-30
LE BOURG
Vérac 33240 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
LOCAL FESTIVAL PROGRAM June 30, July 1 and 2
FRIDAY
21h00 FETE FORAINE
SATURDAY
10:30 am Entertainment at the library
Animation with the ARGIOPE association
– 2:00 Nature treasure hunt
– 4:00 Nature toy-making workshop
15:00 Opening of the FETE FORAINE
7:00 pm MARCHE GOURMAND 8:30 pm MUSIC HALL « PAR AMOUR » with SPIRIT SPECTACLE
23:00 BALL
SUNDAY
2:00 Soap box race (Registration on 06 31 75 45 69)
15h00 Opening of the FETE FORAINE
7:00 p.m. Refreshments and food
23:00 Torchlight procession and fireworks
PROGRAMA FESTIVAL LOCAL 30 de junio, 1 y 2 de julio
VIERNES
21.00 h FIESTA
SÁBADO
10.30 h Animación en la biblioteca
Actividades con la asociación ARGIOPE
– 14h Búsqueda del tesoro en la naturaleza
– 16.00 Taller de fabricación de juguetes en la naturaleza
15.00 Inauguración de la FETE FORAINE
19.00 PASEO GOURMET 20.30 SALÓN DE MÚSICA « PAR AMOUR » con SPIRIT SPECTACLE
23.00 BAILE
DOMINGO
14h00 Carrera de cajas de jabón (Inscripción en el 06 31 75 45 69)
15h00 Apertura de la FETE FORAINE
19h00 Refrescos y comida
23h00 Desfile de antorchas y fuegos artificiales
PROGRAMM DES LOKALEN FESTES 30. Juni, 1. und 2. Juli
FREITAG
21.00 Uhr FORUMFEST
SAMSTAG
10.30 Uhr Animation in der Bibliothek
Animation mit dem Verein ARGIOPE
– 14.00 Uhr Schatzsuche in der Natur
– 16.00 Uhr Workshop zur Herstellung von Naturspielzeug
15.00 Uhr Eröffnung des FORUMFESTES
19.00 Uhr GOURMAND-MARKT 20.30 Uhr MUSIC HALL « PAR AMOUR » mit SPIRIT SPECTACLE
23.00 Uhr BALL
SONNTAG
14.00 Uhr Seifenkistenrennen (Anmeldung unter 06 31 75 45 69)
15.00 Uhr Eröffnung des FORUMFESTES
19.00 Uhr Getränke und Speisen
23.00 Uhr Fackelzug und Feuerwerk
Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT du Fronsadais