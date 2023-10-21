5ème Théâ Trespoux, festival de théâtre amateur: Master class Le bourg Trespoux-Rassiels, 21 octobre 2023, Trespoux-Rassiels.

Trespoux-Rassiels,Lot

Kamel Bénac, comédien, musicien, metteur en scène et membre fondateur des Poubelles’Boys, animera cette matinée. Au programme, travail sur un texte de quelques lignes, rythme intuition. L’intuition vient du rythme. Pour les participants, venir avec son texte su (c’est mieux…).

Accessible à tous.

On peut être participant et/ou spectateur.

Inscription obligatoire au 06 65 56 29 11.

2023-10-21 09:30:00 fin : 2023-10-21 13:00:00. 7 EUR.

Le bourg Salle des fêtes

Trespoux-Rassiels 46090 Lot Occitanie



Kamel Bénac, actor, musician, director and founding member of Les Poubelles’Boys, will lead this morning session. On the program: work on a text of a few lines, intuition rhythm. Intuition comes from rhythm. Participants are asked to bring their own text (it’s better…).

Open to all.

You can be a participant and/or a spectator.

Registration required: 06 65 56 29 11

Kamel Bénac, actor, músico, director y miembro fundador de Les Poubelles’Boys, dirigirá la sesión de la mañana. En el programa: trabajo sobre un texto de pocas líneas, ritmo de intuición. La intuición viene del ritmo. Se ruega a los participantes que traigan su propio texto (es mejor así…).

Abierto a todos.

Se puede ser participante y/o espectador.

Inscripción obligatoria en el 06 65 56 29 11

Kamel Bénac, Schauspieler, Musiker, Regisseur und Gründungsmitglied der Poubelles’Boys, wird diesen Vormittag leiten. Auf dem Programm steht die Arbeit an einem Text von wenigen Zeilen, Rhythmus Intuition. Die Intuition kommt aus dem Rhythmus. Für die Teilnehmer, kommen Sie mit ihrem Text su (es ist besser…).

Für alle zugänglich.

Man kann Teilnehmer und/oder Zuschauer sein.

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06 65 56 29 11

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot