Vide grenier du 1er mai Le Bourg, 1 mai 2023, Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom.

SMS Loisirs a le plaisir de vous convier à son traditionnel vide-grenier du 1er mai. Au programme :

7h>18h : vide-grenier dans le coeur du charmant village de Saint-Martin-de-Sallen (2€ le mètre linéaire)

11h : Messe en la chapelle Saint Joseph suivie d’un vin d’honneur offert par la municipalité

A partir de 12h : Restauration dans la salle des fêtes du village.

Vous souhaitez participer en tant que bénévoles ? Réunion d’information le lundi 24 avril à 19h, mairie déléguée de Saint-Martin-de-Sallen.

2023-05-01 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 18:00:00. .

Le Bourg

Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie



SMS Loisirs is pleased to invite you to its traditional garage sale on May 1st. On the program :

7h>18h : garage sale in the heart of the charming village of Saint-Martin-de-Sallen (2? the linear meter)

11am: Mass in the chapel of Saint Joseph followed by a wine of honor offered by the municipality

From 12:00 am: Catering in the village hall.

You wish to participate as a volunteer? Information meeting on Monday, April 24th at 7pm, Saint-Martin-de-Sallen town hall

SMS Loisirs se complace en invitarle a su tradicional venta de garaje el 1 de mayo. En el programa:

7h00>18h00: venta de garaje en el corazón del encantador pueblo de Saint-Martin-de-Sallen (2? por metro lineal)

11h: Misa en la capilla Saint-Joseph seguida de un vino ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

A partir de las 12h: Catering en el salón del pueblo.

¿Quieres participar como voluntario? Reunión informativa el lunes 24 de abril a las 19h, ayuntamiento de Saint-Martin-de-Sallen

SMS Loisirs freut sich, Sie zu seinem traditionellen Flohmarkt am 1. Mai einzuladen. Auf dem Programm stehen:

7h>18h: Flohmarkt im Herzen des charmanten Dorfes Saint-Martin-de-Sallen (2? pro laufendem Meter)

11 Uhr: Messe in der Kapelle Saint Joseph, gefolgt von einem Ehrenwein, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird

Ab 12 Uhr: Verpflegung im Festsaal des Dorfes.

Möchten Sie als Freiwillige/r teilnehmen? Informationsveranstaltung am Montag, den 24. April um 19 Uhr im delegierten Rathaus von Saint-Martin-de-Sallen

