Spectacle : « Chansons désarmantes » Le Bourg Seilhac, 18 novembre 2023, Seilhac.

Seilhac,Corrèze

Spectacle interprété par l’association « Les Amis de Louise » Concert « Chansons désarmantes » composé de chansons pacifistes, féministes et du mouvement social. Participation libre au chapeau -.

2023-11-18

Le Bourg Maison des Associations

Seilhac 19700 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert « Chansons désarmantes » featuring pacifist, feminist and social movement songs. Free participation by hat-trick

A cargo de la asociación « Les Amis de Louise » Concierto « Chansons désarmantes » con canciones pacifistas, feministas y de movimientos sociales. Participación libre a la gorra

Aufführung interpretiert von der Vereinigung « Les Amis de Louise » Konzert « Chansons désarmantes » bestehend aus pazifistischen, feministischen und Liedern der sozialen Bewegung. Freie Teilnahme mit Hut –

