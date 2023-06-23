bal folk à Ste Agathe Le Bourg, Sainte-Agathe-en-Donzy (42) bal folk à Ste Agathe Le Bourg, Sainte-Agathe-en-Donzy (42), 23 juin 2023, . bal folk à Ste Agathe Vendredi 23 juin, 20h00 Le Bourg, Sainte-Agathe-en-Donzy (42) Les Morning Hills vous proposeront un set de chansons trads irlandaises et françaises pour démarrer puis un bal trad virevoltant de polka, scottish, bourrées, chapeloises, cercles et autres joyeusetés ! Concert caritatif source : événement bal folk à Ste Agathe publié sur AgendaTrad Le Bourg, Sainte-Agathe-en-Donzy (42) salle des fêtes

baltrad balfolk

