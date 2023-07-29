Comice agricole du canton d’Uzerche Le Bourg Saint-Ybard, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Ybard.

Saint-Ybard,Corrèze

Comice agricole du canton d’Uzerche. Présentation de bovins limousins parmi les plus réputés – ovins – équins – matériel agricole..

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 13:00:00. .

Le Bourg

Saint-Ybard 19140 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Agricultural show in the canton of Uzerche. Presentation of some of the most famous Limousin cattle – sheep – horses – farming equipment.

Exposición agrícola en el cantón de Uzerche. Presentación de algunos de los más famosos ganado Limousin – ovejas – caballos – equipos agrícolas.

Landwirtschaftliches Comice des Kantons Uzerche. Präsentation von Limousin-Rindern, die zu den bekanntesten gehören – Schafe – Pferde – landwirtschaftliche Geräte.

