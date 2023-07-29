Comice agricole du canton d’Uzerche Le Bourg Saint-Ybard
Comice agricole du canton d’Uzerche Le Bourg Saint-Ybard, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Ybard.
Saint-Ybard,Corrèze
Comice agricole du canton d’Uzerche. Présentation de bovins limousins parmi les plus réputés – ovins – équins – matériel agricole..
Le Bourg
Saint-Ybard 19140 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Agricultural show in the canton of Uzerche. Presentation of some of the most famous Limousin cattle – sheep – horses – farming equipment.
Exposición agrícola en el cantón de Uzerche. Presentación de algunos de los más famosos ganado Limousin – ovejas – caballos – equipos agrícolas.
Landwirtschaftliches Comice des Kantons Uzerche. Präsentation von Limousin-Rindern, die zu den bekanntesten gehören – Schafe – Pferde – landwirtschaftliche Geräte.
