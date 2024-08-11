Procession de la Saint-Roch Le bourg Saint-Sornin-Lavolps, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Sornin-Lavolps.

Saint-Sornin-Lavolps,Corrèze

Procession de la Saint-Roch organisée par les associations de Saint-Sornin-Lavolps , suivie d’une messe et bénédiction des animaux à la chapelle Saint-Roch.

Apéritif offert par la commune à l’espace culturel et sportif..

Le bourg

Saint-Sornin-Lavolps 19230 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saint-Roch procession organized by Saint-Sornin-Lavolps associations, followed by mass and blessing of the animals at the Saint-Roch chapel.

Aperitif offered by the commune at the Espace Culturel et Sportif.

Procesión de Saint-Roch organizada por las asociaciones de Saint-Sornin-Lavolps, seguida de una misa y bendición de los animales en la capilla de Saint-Roch.

Aperitivo ofrecido por la comuna en el centro cultural y deportivo.

Saint-Roch-Prozession, organisiert von den Vereinen von Saint-Sornin-Lavolps , gefolgt von einer Messe und Segnung der Tiere in der Kapelle Saint-Roch.

Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif im Kultur- und Sportzentrum.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Corrèze