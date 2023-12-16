Animations Noël le Bourg Saint-Romain-Lachalm, 16 décembre 2023, Saint-Romain-Lachalm.

Saint-Romain-Lachalm,Haute-Loire

14h30 spectacle » le Bal de Noël » puis arrivée du Père Noël à 15h30. Tour de calèche. Une chorale à 16h On stage ( parmi les 500 chanteurs de Queen) . – 17h la bande à Banda. Vin chaud offert. Animation gratuite.

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

le Bourg

Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



2:30 p.m. « Christmas Ball » show, followed by Santa’s arrival at 3:30 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage ride. A choir at 4pm On stage (among the 500 singers of Queen). – banda band at 5pm. Complimentary mulled wine. Free entertainment

14.30 h. Espectáculo « Baile de Navidad », seguido de la llegada de Papá Noel a las 15.30 h. Paseo en carruaje. Coro a las 16.00 h. En el escenario (entre los 500 cantantes de Queen). – banda de música a las 17 h. Vino caliente de cortesía. Animación gratuita

14.30 Uhr Aufführung « Le Bal de Noël », anschließend Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns um 15.30 Uhr. Fahrt mit der Pferdekutsche. Ein Chor um 16 Uhr On stage ( unter den 500 Sängern von Queen) . – 17 Uhr La bande à Banda. Glühwein wird angeboten. Kostenlose Unterhaltung

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon